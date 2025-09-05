“Sad”: Levi’s warns that “rising anti-Americanism” due to Trump’s tariffs could hurt sales

Clothing company Levi Strauss mentioned “rising anti-Americanism” in a U.K. business registry as a reason for potential slumping sales. According to Newsweek, the corporation better known as Levi’s blamed President Donald Trump, his tariffs, and other policies for these souring sentiments in the recent filing.

Anti-American attitudes do seem to be on the rise since the start of Trump’s second term.

Levi’s worried, Jack Daniel’s hurting

On Wednesday, Newsweek reported on a filing from Levi’s in the U.K.’s national business registry, noting the “rising anti-Americanism as a consequence of the Trump tariffs and governmental policies.”

They apparently brought this up because they believe the outrage against the nation in which Levi Strauss is based could cause international customers to seek out alternatives to known American brands.

They have good reason to suspect this. It took less than a month into Trump’s second term for Canadians to announce boycotts on any and all American goods. Much of this ire was about Trump’s harsh tariffs against Canada and most other nations.

Data is already supporting the idea that these boycotts are impacting U.S. companies. Jack Daniel’s parent company, Brown-Forman, announced that its second-quarter sales from Canada are down 62 percent compared to 2024. According to the Canadian Macdonald-Laurier Institute, wine imports to the U.S. absolutely tanked in March 2025.

Alcohol imports have been targeted by tariffs, which explains some of this drop. However, the Institute notes that imports of non-tariffed goods like meat and cereals are also falling.

Meanwhile, international whiskey brands are gaining ground, though not enough to make up for the Jack Daniel’s decline.

“While our non-U.S. brands such as Diplomatico and El Jimador continued to deliver growth, they were not able to offset the decline of our brands that are produced in the U.S,” said Brown-Forman.

“Levi’s is woke”

Predictably, reactions to this news vary based on whether or not social media users approve of Trump’s policies. Left-leaning accounts echoed Levi’s in blaming the President for the company’s woes and declared that this result was inevitable.

“Sad — Trump and his administration continue to demonstrate a lack of understanding of basic economic principles,” said @ivanopanetti.

“Trump’s trade wars have caused Americans to pay more for goods. Tariffs are taxes imposed on Americans; consumers pay, not foreign companies.”

Trump critics from outside the U.S. confirmed that they’re still boycotting U.S. goods.

“I confirm. No more US brands in my closet,” wrote @Petra_C_M_P. “Alternatives are usually more stylish anyway.”

Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, jumped on the chance to use one of their favorite words.

“Levi’s is woke,” declared @USBornNRaised.

Others went straight to denial.

“Translation = Levi-jeans LIED,” said @mail_american.

“The opposite is true!” wrote @GaryMichaelDoan.

