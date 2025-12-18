“This was 90s diva shade”: Fans are convinced Jennifer Lawrence subtly read Leonardo DiCaprio for filth

Jennifer Lawrence fans are crashing out over a Variety interview in which she may have landed a subtle dig on Leonardo DiCaprio. She did it to his face, too, as the pair chatted about their latest works during the outlet’s “Actors on Actors” segment on Wednesday.

His face suggested to fans that he understood exactly what Lawrence meant.

Jennifer Lawrence said Leo looks great with teens

During the mutual interview, the subject turned to DiCaprio’s latest film One Battle After Another. In the dark comedy thriller, Leo starred alongside Chase Infiniti, who played his teenage daughter as they fled a corrupt military officer and haunt of his revolutionary past.

Lawrence took particular interest in the daughter aspect.

“I’d really love to see you be a dad,” she said to DiCaprio. “I’m so sad that you don’t have a teenage daughter. You look great with one.”

The facial expressions shared between the two really show why they’re both such beloved actors. Of course, we could all just be reading into things, but that’s what makes these interviews so much fun.

Many interview watchers, especially after Pop Crave shared the clip on X, took Lawrence’s remark to be a reference to DiCaprio’s dating habits. It has long been a running joke that the seasoned actor tends to date women in their early 20s and break up with them before or soon after they turn 26.

It’s to the point that he made headlines for dating a 27-year-old. DiCaprio is 51.

Jennifer Lawrence when they told her she’d be paired with Leo https://t.co/5uI1LmFiOL pic.twitter.com/ruhUKjuGzB — Mistress Of All Evil😈🏳️‍🌈💙💛💙 (@iamlordvoldy) December 18, 2025

The Inception star doesn’t much like to talk about it, but everyone else does. Lawrence, meanwhile, is well known for her wit and willingness to go after the biggest names. Putting those two together for a mutual interview was probably not random chance.

“What an accessory a teenage girl would be, Leo!”

Many who viewed the clip on X took Lawrence’s words as a dating dig, especially upon examining DiCaprio’s reaction. Those who got the joke thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Oh I know her game. This was that 90s diva shade,” wrote @iamntyrell, to over 40,000 likes.



Everyone’s posting the same edited image of Leo as the cameraman.

Some couldn’t help but make the gag more obvious for those missing the point.

“Leonardo DiCaprio also thinks he’d look good with a teenage girl by his side for other reasons,” wrote @sue_meet.

“What an accessory a teenage girl would be, Leo!” @McDonaghMatthew joked.

the clenched teeth behind that laugh 😭 he’s too uptight for jen ! the pairing is off !! https://t.co/hEUcdjV8UK — barbie (@sakcore18) December 17, 2025

Lawrence fans are extra confident that she meant what we think she meant, and they love her for it.

User @BernThisWey utterly adored “the way jennifer lawrence is subconsciously f*cking with leonardo dicaprio so he leaves them young girls alone.”

SHE REALLY IS A PROFESSIONAL RAGE BAITER I LOVE HER DHDVDHDBFNDJNSHDNDBD https://t.co/LSF1xkgR7d — 𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓮 (𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓁𝒶𝓇𝓀’𝓈 𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃)🎄 (@MrsterStegen1) December 18, 2025

