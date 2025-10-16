“Explains A LOT”: The internet reacts to report of lead in popular protein powders with memes

A report by Consumer Reports finds the toxic metal lead in several popular protein powders. The internet reacts to the budding safety concern with jokes and memes.

Featured Video

Is there lead in protein powder?

In an X post, the report’s author, Paris Martineau, shares that over 60 lab tests of “leading protein supplements” contained more lead than what experts consider safe.

Lead exposure is linked to brain damage and developmental delays, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report notes that there is no “safe” amount of lead exposure, and it should be kept as low as possible, despite federal regulations.

Advertisement

my latest investigation for @ConsumerReports is based on months of reporting and 60+ lab tests of leading protein supplements



we found that most protein powders and shakes have more lead in one serving than our experts say is safe to have in a day — some by more than 10 times ! pic.twitter.com/4APPhvWSRv — paris martineau (@parismartineau) October 14, 2025

Two popular protein powders in the report—Huel’s Black Edition meal replacement powder and Naked Nutrition’s vegan mass gainer—had such high levels when tested that experts suggested avoiding them entirely.

“For context: taking just one serving of one of these powders would expose you to 45% more lead than the average American gets from everything they eat/drink in a day COMBINED,” Martineau writes in a post.

She notes that supplements, such as protein powder, fall in a “regulatory grey area.” This means they may not be as highly scrutinized for dangerous contaminants.

Advertisement

Martineau also points to the protein-maxxing trend, in which gym-goers attempt to incorporate as much muscle-building protein as possible into their diets. However, studies show that people don’t need as much protein as the chronically online would suggest.

i feel like this story is particularly important rn, bc protein-maxxing is *so* in vogue. before working on this, i believed i was woefully protein deficient



turns out that’s just a myth that’s been floating around for decades—the average american gets more than enough protein!! pic.twitter.com/4XKxtnMXfQ — paris martineau (@parismartineau) October 14, 2025

However, one TikToker and food scientist, Hydroxide, suggests that the results may not be as alarming as they appear. They note that the report uses Prop 65 guidelines, which are stricter than federal limits. These guidelines reflect a level even lower than a “non-harmful” level of lead.

“If protein powders were tested in this study and showed heavy metal results that exceeded Prop 65, that could still mean they are well within their limits because the dosage is still so low,” Hydroxide explains.

Advertisement

How did the internet react to the report?

Other X users react to the report, some joking about the safety of the protein powders. Others question whether the lead in protein powder is the root of bad behavior they’ve observed at the gym.

“New potential explanation for ‘what’s happening in America in 2025,’” one posts, with a picture of the report.

Advertisement

New potential explanation for “what’s happening in America in 2025” pic.twitter.com/oO5aQMVICo — Robinson Meyer (@robinsonmeyer) October 14, 2025

“Ahh, ok, is that why gym guys act like that?” one writes.

“‘Protein powder has lead’ explains A LOT,” a third jokes.

“The lead in protein powder is explaining a lot to me about the average man,” said another.

Advertisement

“This explains everything about the manosphere podcast orbit,” left-wing Twitch streamer (and gym bro) Hasan Piker tweeted.

Meanwhile, others are responding as the internet usually does: with memes.

Advertisement

Not only am I not putting on any muscle but I’m probably getting lead poisoning from my protein powder pic.twitter.com/L7K6mJghcR — Jack (@jaxtanf) October 15, 2025

Advertisement

Now how did the lead find its way into the protein powder pic.twitter.com/UJDjxFMTRf — C0le🤖 (@Clarinetreed) October 15, 2025

protein powder i’ve been having all the time has lead in it pic.twitter.com/G1uLZUruA4 — divorce court jester (@souplovr9000) October 15, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.