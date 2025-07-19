Here’s how the other late night hosts reacted to the “Late Show’s” cancellation—and Trump’s deleted response

The announcement of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s impending cancellation has drawn surprise and frustration from many, including Colbert’s fellow late night hosts.

Colbert himself dropped the shocking news on Thursday, clarifying that he wasn’t being replaced as host, but rather, that CBS was simply axing the show entirely.

“This is all just going away,” he said.

Other late night hosts react

Jimmy Kimmel was the first of the other late-night hosts to publicly react to the news, taking to his Instagram Stories to write, “Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Jimmy Fallon also used Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the cancellation, admitting he was “just as shocked as everyone.”

“Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it,” he wrote. “I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years – going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

Seth Meyers also weighed in on his Instagram stories, calling Stephen a “great host” and “an even better person.”

CBS insisted that The Late Show‘s demise is a financial decision, and while that may be true, the timing is deeply suspicious.

Just days before the announcement, Colbert had made a point to criticize the network’s parent company, Paramount, for settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

Colbert referred to the $16 million settlement as a “big, fat bribe” from Paramount in hopes that the Trump administration would allow their proposed merger with Skydance to go through.

The timing is so suspicious, in fact, that the Writers Guild of America subsequently put out a scathing statement calling on the New York State Attorney General to conduct a full investigation into the cancellation.

Trump himself didn’t assuage any of these concerns when he made a point to celebrate The Late Show‘s cancelation on Truth Social, writing, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired” and suggesting Jimmy Kimmel should be next.

Social media remains skeptical

The optics here clearly aren’t great. The whole situation has a lot of people antsy about what this might signify for the future of free speech in the United States, as well as just how eager companies may be to throw people and principles under the bus to get in bed with the Trump administration.

CBS’s billionaire owners pay Trump $16 million to settle a bogus lawsuit while trying to sell the network to Skydance.



Stephen Colbert, an extraordinary talent and the most popular late night host, slams the deal. Days later, he’s fired.



Do I think this is a coincidence? NO. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 18, 2025

Good morning and Happy Friday to everyone who agrees that it was a bullshit move for CBS to cancel Stephen Colbert’s show just days after he called out their parent company Paramount for bending the knee to trump.



I stand with Stephen Colbert.🙏💪pic.twitter.com/ydvyhhlCG1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 18, 2025

I’ve been investigating Paramount’s deal with Trump. Here’s what we know:



– Trump sued CBS

– CBS called the lawsuit “meritless”

– Paramount (owner of CBS) still settled, handing $16 MILLION+ to Trump’s library

– Paramount has a billion-dollar deal that needs Trump’s approval https://t.co/GRxxKFzkII — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled.



If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

Stephen Colbert walking into the CBS/Paramount Global meeting like pic.twitter.com/08rVHitukh — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 17, 2025

What @cbs‘ disgraceful termination of Stephen Colbert illustrates is how quickly a Republic can fall when the media chooses cowardice instead of courage. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 18, 2025

I was Stephen Colbert’s warm up comic for 6 years at The Colbert Report. He is the smartest and funniest of them all. I’m hoping that from now until May he and his staff will scorch the earth. — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) July 18, 2025

Stephen Colbert had the best ratings in his time slot. Don’t let ⁦@CBS⁩ bullshit you. They cancelled his show because they’re fucking cowards who are oh so eager to slurp on pedophile-in-chief trump’s tiny 🍄. Cowards. Enablers of fascism. Whores. https://t.co/yJS6CLsIUG — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 18, 2025

This Spring CBS gutted 60 minutes, cancelled 2 FBI shows citing costs & is cancelling Stephen Colbert supposedly for the same reason. If CBS is not willing to invest in entertainment & defend its news shows, who needs them? — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) July 18, 2025

