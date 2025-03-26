‘Where the hell are my spoons?’: Man says his landlord painted his kitchen cabinets. Then he opens the drawers

A tenant gets his kitchen apartment painted by his landlord. Soon after, he realizes something very important is missing.

In a TikTok with over 109,700 views, content creator @12366cs cannot believe what might have been stolen from his kitchen after having it painted: his spoons.

“Dude, I don’t even know what to do,” he begins. “They came in and painted the place I rent at, and all my spoons and forks are gone. My spatulas, big spoons and everything I use for cooking, they’re all [expletive] gone.”

@12366cs frantically pans the camera over the large draws that once housed his utensils, all now completely empty. But don’t worry, this one has a happy ending.

Interestingly enough, however, some of @12366cs’s much more valuable belongings in the kitchen remained untouched. He shows another drawer that houses electronics and other valuables.

“I had two iPhones, a pair of keys, and some chargers and cash in this one, right? That’s there. Everything else, everything I eat with is gone,” he says.

“Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?” he jokes as the video ends.

Users weigh in

In the comments, users react to @12366cs’s strange situation.

“Did you check the oven, dishwasher, or microwave? I feel like they all looked at each other and said ‘let’s mess with this dude,’” one viewer wrote.

“I have sooo many things stolen by movers, friends, and landlords. People steal the craziest stuff! I hope they turn up!” another user chimed in.

Several viewers recommended @12366cs to check the dishwasher. The content creator wrote in response to one such comment, “The containers I kept the utensils in are gone too. Everything I had in the drawers are gone.”

“When they painted my apartment they gave the landlord special to my [expletive] kettle,” shared another user.

What is a “Landlord Special”?

Hunker defines a landlord special as what happens when a landlord decides to DIY a project or use an untested hack in an effort to save money. This could look like poor repairs or in the case of the last viewer, a shoddy paint job that leaves paint on everything in the house. Like a kettle.

What do you do if your landlord or contractors steal/damage your things?

If repairs are done to a tenant’s home or apartment and they notice some of your items missing after, there are ways to hold landlords and/or the contractors responsible.

Brian Erikson, a construction and development lawyer in Dallas, recommends to first read your lease to be aware of how a landlord may have tried to limit their liability.

If you have renter’s insurance, you can then make a claim against your landlord. Your insurance company may also help you in order to make your landlord liable for the deductible and the insurer’s payment to you on behalf of your lost items,

Erikson strongly recommends tenants to prepare an inventory of what all was stolen or damaged. If you have them, include photos or videos of the apartment to prove what was there and what is now missing. Receipts or owner’s manuals can also be helpful to prove the value of the stolen items.

Use the inventory to make a claim against the landlord for the theft and damage by its maintenance employees. “The claim should be in writing, sent by hand delivery and certified mail, with details about the theft/damage, and include the police report and the listing of items stolen/damaged and their assigned value,” Erikson writes.

Lastly, try visiting with the landlord to negotiate a resolution. This could look like free rent for however long it takes to pay off the total of the stolen or damaged items. If the landlord refuses, you can take them to small claims court as long as the value of the items is less than $10,000.

‘I think they must have forgot’

In a follow-up video, @12366cs finds his missing utensils on a chair behind the door of a spare bedroom in his apartment.

“I think they must have forgot they put these here too because, holy [expletive],” he says. This could have possibly been to avoid getting paint on the utensils.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @12366cs via TikTok message for more information.

