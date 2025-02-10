‘Now I need to go read mine’: Woman says you’ve been storing your La Banderita tortillas wrong

This La Banderita customer was today years old when they learned this. Watch their shock to learn this tortilla preservation tip.

‘Did you know this? Because I did not.’

After finally reading the bag of La Banderita tortillas, Jessica Krebs (@jess.be.happy) took to TikTok to share some news.

“Guys, did you know this about tortillas? And it’s in the most convenient place to read it,” says Krebs as they point to the center of the bag right on top of where you seal it to reveal the words “refrigerate after opening.”

Krebs continues, “What? I’ve never, ever, ever refrigerated my tortillas after opening them. Have you? Is this a thing? Did I not know?”

Krebs’ video struck a chord with quite a few people. It has over 966,400 views and 4,000 comments. Krebs even made a response video reacting to the video’s virality with an on-screen caption reading, “Me going viral for tortillas was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

Viewers weigh in on La Banderita

Several viewers weighed in on Krebs’ initial La Banderita video, sharing Krebs’ bewilderment with the news on how to store tortillas.

“I’m Hispanic i never do there just on counter were not dead yet lol,” one comment says.

“Never seen that. As long as they are still soft I’m eating them,” another person says.

“Bahahaha same. I will eat them if they are soft and been in the bread box opened for 5 months. If they are hard they go in the trash,” someone else shares.

However, some viewers chimed in that they already knew this.

“I refrigerate as soon as they come home. Who keeps tortillas in the pantry?” says one comment.

“I’ve always refrigerated my tortillas, even when I haven’t opened them,” another comment says.

What is the proper way to store La Banderita tortillas?

So, what is the right way to store tortillas? It actually seems like there are a couple of options.

Taste of Home, a food and lifestyle magazine, explains that it really depends. It says that while tortillas do not have to be refrigerated after opening, they will last longer if you do refrigerate them.

It also depends on what kind of tortillas you have. For example, some tortillas tend to grow mold easier than others, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Flour tortillas may grow mold faster than corn tortillas. However, homemade tortillas are also more prone to mold than store-bought ones.

The Daily Dot has previously covered the ups and downs of tortilla buying. For example, this story is about a customer who bought a bag of Great Value tortillas that oddly came with different-sized tortillas.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Krebs for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to La Banderita via its media contact form.

