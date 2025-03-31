‘I would be too scared to eat em’: Kroger shopper buys Autumn Crisp grapes. Then she picks one up

A Kroger shopper believes everyone should see just how enormous the grapes sold by the grocery store are. She attributes their size to GMOs.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok video with over 2.6 million views, user Monica (@monicaseabourn) showed off the fruit. In the clip, Monica even compared its size to one of her body parts.

Is this Kroger grape as big as a thumb?

The video featured Sun World’s AUTUMNCRISP grapes. According to the company’s website, the “giant” grapes are seedless and “exceptionally juicy.” Monica agreed that the green grapes were huge.

Advertisement

“These are the biggest grapes I have ever seen in my life,” she said.

She picked up one of the grapes to offer a size comparison.

“Look at this grape,” she said. “It is as big as my thumb.”

In the video, it certainly appeared to be the same size. The content creator blamed the systematic modification of food for its size.

Advertisement

“What in the GMO?!? I feel like we will be eating these grapes for a week. You only need 3 or 4 at a time!” the clip’s caption read.

Are these huge grapes the result of genetic modification?

The truth is that almost all of the fruits and crops we eat have been changed from their original form.

Humans started farming thousands of years ago. Early farmers selectively bred plants with desirable traits, gradually shaping the fruits and vegetables we recognize today.

Advertisement

As science has evolved, so have the techniques used to enhance their size, taste, and resilience. In modern times, scientists have developed more advanced methods, such as crossbreeding and genetic modification, to achieve specific results.

While some grapes may be genetically modified, many large varieties are simply the result of traditional breeding techniques.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sun World via email for more information about their AUTUMNCRISP grapes.

Viewers express disbelief

In the video’s comments section, many were also surprised by the size of the fruits.

Advertisement

“Ain’t no way you got all the way home and just now notice the size of them grapes. Like what size was the packaging,” user Djay Honor wrote.

“They looked like normal grapes till you picked one up,” user Milana Villo commented.

“Serving size: 1 grape,” user Celeste Fox said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Monica via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.