“Do not buy these”: Shopper picks up a box of Krispy Kreme donuts at Walmart. Then he notices the date stamp

A TikToker is questioning Krispy Kreme’s “delivered fresh daily” slogan after spotting what he believed was an odd date on a box of donuts sold at Walmart.

In a video posted by @i_am_naiwal, the creator said the donuts appeared to be nearly 11 months out of date based on the printed label, though he acknowledged he might be interpreting the date incorrectly.

The box was labeled with what looked to him like a “best by” date of Jan. 1, 2025, even though he filmed the clip on Oct. 30, 2025.

Creator casts doubt on Krispy Kreme’s “fresh daily” deliveries

Naiwal said he used to work at Krispy Kreme and expressed doubts about the company’s partnership with Walmart. Holding up the box, he urged people not to buy the donuts, believing the date suggested they were much older than expected.

“I’m recording this October 30th, 2025. Do not buy these d*mn Krispy Kreme donuts.”

The claim, if accurate, suggested the donuts would have been sitting for nearly eleven months.

The creator also recalled his past experiences at what he described as an unhygienic Krispy Kreme store, saying that the equipment was not cleaned as frequently as he believed it should have been.

“As someone who used to work there, do not drink their soda. All that stuff is rotted out. It’s gross. They never change it, okay? This is the stickiest place you could work,” he said.

Although his video focused on the questionable date, Naiwal added that he wasn’t making accusations or slander, but rather sharing his own memories of working there.

Still, his claims quickly sparked a discussion about Krispy Kreme’s delivery process and whether Walmart’s boxes truly come from “your local shop.”

His harsh critique painted an unflattering picture of both the product and the workplace, though Naiwal repeatedly said that he was sharing his own memories rather than making broad allegations about the company.

Viewers react and try to fact-check the situation

As the clip spread, commenters began offering their own theories about the label. Many argued that an 11-month-old donut box was improbable. Some pointed to a likely printing error, suggesting the “1” in “11/1/2025” might have been cropped off the label.

One viewer wrote, “LOL I don’t doubt your experiences w/ Krispy Kreme but I’m guessing the sticker is cut off for 11/1/2025—but still, not fresh!”

Others disagreed. “I just looked back at it and I don’t think it was cut off,” another commenter responded. They analyzed the spacing of the printed numbers. “If you look at the numbers spaced in 2025 you see they are close together. If the sticker was cut off then we would be able to see part of a 1 cut off.”

A few self-identified grocery workers chimed in with their own insight. One said, “Giant grocery in PA got fresh deliveries every day around 7am when I worked there.” Another added that delivery drivers often dropped off Krispy Kreme boxes overnight.

According to Krispy Kreme’s official website, the company delivers its donuts fresh to grocery stores. Meanwhile, its retail shops bake them throughout the day.

Krispy Kreme did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

