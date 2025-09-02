KJ Apa fans are trying to figure out what’s going on with the @iamtherealmrfantasy TikTok account

Fans of New Zealand-born Riverdale actor KJ Apa believe they discovered a secret account by the celebrity, in which he pretends to be an alter ego, Mr. Fantasy. However, some aren’t convinced the two are the same.

Who is Mr. Fantasy?

The person behind the Mr. Fantasy (@iamtherealmrfantasy) account first posted on Aug. 19. He wears a black bob wig and sunglasses in the car as he nods his head to the music.

The caption reads, “Hello TikTok. Hello Los Angeles. Hello world.”

The video quickly garnered over a million views, with fans noticing a striking resemblance between Mr. Fantasy and Apa.

“I know this is KJ. I just can’t prove it,” one commenter wrote.

“KJ WHAT ARE YOU DOING AGAIN,” another said.

However, Mr. Fantasy never acknowledged the comments that suggest he is, in fact, Apa. This further fuelled speculation about his real identity. Apa also made no mention of the Mr. Fantasy account on his official social media pages.

Since the conception of the account, Mr. Fantasy spam posted himself walking around Los Angeles, with the occasional inspirational rambling, and insisted that he has “new music coming soon.”

@iamtherealmrfantasy On set. DAY 1 of my new music video with John. ITS HOT !!! Venice beach is very much ALIVE. Come and say hi!! 🤪😜 now…. where were we? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love you! ♬ original sound – iamtherealmrfantasy

In a post on Aug. 22, fans spotted Mr. Fantasy’s back tattoos as he sported a tank top and an American flag bell-bottoms while standing in front of the Hollywood sign. They pointed out that Apa has the exact same tattoos, all but proving that Mr. Fantasy and Apa are one in the same.

“It is KJ Apa same tattoo on shoulder and back lol,” one said.

“Wait, I was saying KJ Apa as a joke, but is this actually him? The tattoos! I’m confused,” another wrote.

What do fans think of the account?

Fans on social media speculated the reason behind Apa’s creation of the Mr. Fantasy character.

“Whatever promo iamtherealmrfantasy is for, I don’t think I want to see it,” one X user said.

“This is absolutely a promotion for something-idk what but something,” another wrote.

“This all bc he couldn’t get his old TikTok account, I’m sat for this,” a third suggested.

“He’s got to be doing an acting exercise… right?” a fourth asked.

Others continued to question whether Mr. Fantasy is Apa, saying the whole account is “freaking them out.

“No, guys, this is KJ Apa. This has to be. I’m losing my mind, and I’m scared,” a commenter wrote.

“Is this character meant to be terrifying bc im scared,” another joked.

