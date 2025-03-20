‘It looked good wet’: Woman uses pressure washer to clean Kia. Then it dries

A woman used a pressure washer on her Kia. While the result is certainly clean, the results aren’t exactly what she anticipated.

TikTok user Kitty (@killerkittybixch) posted a video that details the aftermath of her experiment on March 12. In the video she shows her car paint job ravaged by the pressure wash. “I really thought I ate when I cleaned my car with the pressure washer,” reads the on-screen text.

She’s also clearly done some body damage to the vehicle. The bumper is taped in at least one place. “It looked good wet,” Kitty wrote in the caption.

Why did woman power wash her Kia?

In the comments, users expressed shock and amazement at Kitty’s decision and the results.

One user wrote, “Did you use a sandblaster on accident?”

A second user wrote, “It blends in with the tape and hole, it’s OK.”

A third wrote, “I know this car has been through [expletive[ bro.”

Someone else said, “I should use this as an ad for my detailing business.”

Is this advisable?

According to some Quora users on this thread, you actually can use a power washer on your vehicle, provided you’re using the right nozzle and settings.

One user wrote, “They are not much different than an automatic ‘touch-less’ car wash but with a single nozzle. That said, careless operation of that ‘single nozzle’ can result in water being forced into locations that will make you unhappy with the effects it produces. SO spray with caution, as directing the spray at gasket/weatherstripping joints and electric connections will produce undesirable results.”

Considering a regular car wash can damage your vehicle, it’s probably a good idea to research power washing your vehicle before pulling out the equipment.

According to TurtleWax, you’ll want to get a pressure washer specifically designed for this kind of job. A car pressure washer will come equipped with all the settings you need, especially a foam setting that allows you to mimic the traditional car wash foam.

If you want a more traditional car wash experience without the pressure (ahem, pun intended) of a DIY project, you might try out the aforementioned “touchless” car wash, which the Daily Dot featured in an article from February.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kitty via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

