‘And that’s why you don’t listen to dealership recommendations’: Expert shows what a Kia’s engine looks like after 10,000-mile oil changes

A mechanic on TikTok recently showed just how bad things can get when car maintenance is ignored.

TikTok account @kndautomotive247 shared a case of a Kia engine that barely looked salvageable. The video now has over 214,800 views.

Filming the damage, the technician was impressed that it was still running at all.

What went wrong?

“Well, that is—that’s some skill right there,” he starts, showing a Kia engine caked in a thick layer of oil and grime. “I honestly feel like they don’t get enough credit.”

Another mechanic in the background briefly reacted, saying, “I really don’t.”

“If you can get the engine and the inside to look like this, and it’s still running but has a very slight knock, I’d say that’s a win,” the technician continues.

“Yuck,” he says, inspecting the damage. “Man, it’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days for sure.”

The auto shop has previously shared a similar case, urging car owners to change their oil more frequently—ideally before hitting the 10,000-mile mark.

How to prevent your engine from looking like that

Engines don’t just end up covered in sludge overnight.

According to experts, a buildup this extreme usually comes from neglected maintenance, like skipping oil changes, using poor-quality oil and gasoline, and more.

Over time, contaminants thicken into sludge, clogging vital components and reducing the engine’s efficiency–and could even lead to complete engine failure.

To avoid this, mechanics recommend sticking to a regular oil change schedule based on your car’s manufacturer guidelines.

And if you start noticing unusual noises, performance issues, or an unexplained burning smell, it might be time to take a look under the hood.

In the comments, viewers were stunned by the condition of the engine, with many convinced the owner had gone way beyond the 10,000-mile mark.

“10k miles between oil changes is criminal,” one person wrote.

Another warned against following dealership recommendations, saying, “And that’s why you don’t listen to dealership recommendations. Change your oil every 3-5k max.”

Others were skeptical that the damage could have happened in just 10,000 miles. “That ain’t 10k lol,” one viewer commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kia and KnD Automotive via email for comment.

