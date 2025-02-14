‘Dang’: Walmart worker buys Kia K5 in 2023, says they’ve become too popular. That could be a problem

A Walmart employee and Kia K5 owner says she sees too many people with the same car. Given the vehicle’s track record, that could be a concern.

In a TikTok with over 322,00 views, content creator Sa’Maria (@iamsamariaalashunn) sits in her car and voices her grievance about the high number of Kia K5s she sees on the road.

“So I got my car in 2023, right? I have a 2024 Kia K5. This is literally all I see,” Sa’Maria begins.

She even sees another Kia K5 as she films the video. “Oh my God, there’s one right there. It’s a gray one,” she exclaims.

Viewers weigh in

As the video ends, Sa’Maria emphasizes again that she’s tired of seeing K5s everywhere. “It’s a good car, but dang. Everyone has one now.”

In the comments section, viewers share similar sentiments about the popularity of the Kia K5.

“The K5 is the new Altima,” one viewer writes.

“Same with Camrys, Accords, crsV, Altimas, Rogues, and RAV4s! Everybody has the same car!’ a second viewer chimed in.

“I had NO idea what a K5 even was. When they showed it to me I thought, ‘wow, I’m gonna have a cool car barely others have because I’ve never seen this before.’ The moment I left the lot they spawned,” recalled a third viewer.

“This has a name to it. It’s the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, also known as the frequency illusion. Once you buy a new car, you start seeing it everywhere,” explained yet another viewer.

Multiple Kia K5 Recalls

The popularity of the Kia K5, whose 2025 models start at $27,190, may present some safety concerns. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2021-2023 Kia K5s have been named in five safety recalls since 2021.

Some of the reasons for the recalls include issues with the steering system, fuel leakages, transmission impairments, and, most recently, a side window airbag incorrectly installed and affecting deployment.

There are currently no recalls for 2025 Kia K5s.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sa’Maria via Instagram direct message and Kia America, Inc. via email for more information.

