‘Toyota is not the GOAT’: Expert insists Kia is the best car for the money. Here’s why you should make the switch

A woman is going viral on TikTok after making a seemingly controversial statement: Kias, she said, is the best car for the money.

Kathie (@kathiethecarmama), an auto expert who said she wants to make the car buying process easier, recommended Kias because she said you get the same upgrades and features for less money.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again: I love Kia,” Kathie said in her video. She reiterated why she appreciates the brand in the text overlay of her clip.

“Kia is a great car for the money,” she wrote. As of Sunday, Kathie’s video had amassed more than 7,000 views.

Why did she recommend Kia cars?

Kathie said she’s gotten “hammered repeatedly” for recommending Kias. But that won’t deter her from encouraging others to buy the brand’s cars.

“I’m saying it with my whole chest,” Kathie said of her love for Kias.

Kathie said she liked Kias because it’s the best bang for your buck. You can get all the technology and upgrades, she said, for cheaper than other car brands.

“The plain and simple fact is, cars aren’t made like they used to,” Kathie said. The content creator said Toyotas have “nothing but problems” now and are still expensive.

“Toyota is not the GOAT,” she said, adding that “every brand has issues” and recalls.

“If you want a damn good car that is budget-friendly, go look at a Kia,” Kathie said.

What’s so great about Kia models?

Kias are typically considered reliable cars. Their quality has improved significantly in the past few years, with the brand making strides in its manufacturing process and the quality of materials it uses. Kias are often considered among the top brands in terms of quality and are budget-friendly.

Which Kias are best, though?

According to Car Scoops, some of the best Kias are the EV6 GT or the Stinger GT Tribute edition.

“Across the entire lineup, though, these cars tend to punch above their weight in terms of quality, comfort, and styling,” the outlet wrote.

Some recommended SUVs include the Kia Sorento, a midsize SUV that’s family-friendly and has been recognized for its safety and quality. The 2019 model was named one of the Top Safety Picks by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2020 model of the Kia Telluride, meanwhile, won the MotorTrends SUV of the Year award.

Of course, not everyone loves this brand

As some Redditors have noted, there’s still a lingering perception that Kias are not reliable and that their cars are of poor quality. Earlier models of the car have been criticized for being cheap and poorly designed, though the brand has improved on this in recent years.

Viewers are torn on the content creator’s advice

In the comments section of Kathie’s video, viewers were torn on whether Kias are reliable vehicles. Some Kia owners defended the brand.

“I agree,” one woman said. “I’ve owned 3 of them.”

“I have a 2022 Stinger, no problems, over 80k miles already,” another wrote.

“I’ve had two,” a third viewer added. “Both have been fantastic.”

“Kia Soul, a new way to roll,” a fourth user noted. “Had mine for 15 years, still runs like new.”

But other people were not as sold on the brand.

“Keep it away = KIA,” one user said.

“The two best brands are Toyota and Honda,” another claimed. “If you want to pay less, then buy used.”

“Hyundai is the better product of the family, but can’t go wrong with Kia,” a third user conceded. “Hyundai just has more features and better fit [and] finish.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kathie via TikTok comment and to Kia through email.



