“It breaks my heart”: KFC apologizes after “mocking” an influencer’s speech impediment in a video

KFC issued an apology this week after one of its regional social media accounts posted a short promo video that many viewers believed mocked TikTok creator Jessie Yendle’s (@mimidarlingbeauty) stammer.

The Welsh influencer built a community of more than 3.5 million followers by talking openly about life with a speech impediment. She has also used her platform to discuss the discrimination she has faced since childhood.

Although the KFC video vanished after backlash grew, Jessie said it reached more than four million views. She argued that the clip misrepresented her identity and turned her disability into a joke.

What the deleted KFC video used Jessie’s stammer

The video pulled audio from one of Jessie’s TikToks in which she stammered a sound. Editors repeated the stammer and layered it over a dance beat that led to a drop. Once the beat dropped, KFC products appeared on screen, making her speech pattern into a seeming joke.

Jessie later told Good Morning Britain, “I don’t think that they realize the true damage they’ve done.”

“I’ve been seen over 4 million times. It breaks my heart,” Jessie added. “It’s gone too far now, it really has. It’s just part of me, you know? […] And obviously, with the videos that these brands are using, it makes you look like I’m just my speech impediment, and I’m so much more than that.”

According to her Instagram story, KFC contacted her directly with an apology. The company also released a public statement to BBC News, saying, “We are truly sorry that this happened, and we have reached out directly to Jessica to apologise for the hurt she has experienced.”

The spokesperson continued, “Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and mocking someone for their stammer is simply wrong. We want to make clear that this behaviour is totally unacceptable and is not tolerated at KFC.”

Jessie’s broader concerns about repeated misuse

This incident arrived only weeks after similar apologies from Borussia Dortmund and Ironman, which had shared clips based on the same audio. Jessie said the repeated pattern frustrated her because major brands kept using her disability for attention.

“It makes me wonder if we’re going to be having this conversation once again,” she told Good Morning Britain.

On Instagram, she addressed the companies directly, saying, “If you laughed or mocked my stutter … I’m talking to you @kfc @kfcmakedonija @ironmantri 🙋🏻‍♀️. […] Yes, I stammer but guess what …. I HAVE PRESENTED A RADIO SHOW! I know, being paid to SPEAK & STUTTER freely on radio as I interview inspiring people who’ve overcome their own struggles in life.”

Jessie also mentioned an upcoming 2026 meeting with Borussia Dortmund and criticised the broader trend, saying, “NOTHING should ever be a TREND if it’s disrespecting & discriminating a disability, race, gender, sexuality or religion.” She closed by thanking supporters and added, “I believe REPRESENTATION IS KEY.”

KFC did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

