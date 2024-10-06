‘KFC has lost the plot’: KFC customer orders $8 chicken tenders. Then she tries to eat them

A TikToker named Avalon (@totalllyavalon) expressed deep chicken regret after buying KFC. While she wasn’t thrilled with her meal’s taste, that wasn’t her major gripe.

The Australian-based user was stunned by how much she was charged per two-piece tender meal. Consequently, she shared her frustration in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 93,000 views. Claiming that the restaurant “scammed” her, Avalon aired her grievances and other users slammed KFC in the comments section of her clip.

Tender surrender

“KFC count your f–ing days,” she says. Her video then transitions to her, still standing outside, holding up a single piece of fried chicken to the camera.

“That is apparently $4. I just got charged $8 for two original tenders,” she says, criticizing the cost of the KFC’s offerings.

She continues, “Like are you taking the p-ss right now? I’m shocked.” Irate and stupefied by the company’s pricing structure, Avalon closes her video shaking her head. She records herself walking down the street while chewing the $4 tender.

As for the taste of the tender, Avalon didn’t really provide a kinder assessment. “DRY, LUKE WARM and the size of my finger. I wanted a tender not a nugget this is a joke,” she penned in a caption for the video.

KFC’s price hikes

In recent years, the cost of fast food has spiked considerably, outpacing the average rate of inflation. News Nation Now reports since 2014, there’s been a 60% jump in fast food costs. In contrast, inflation across all other industries during that same time was nearly half that.

Avalon isn’t the only person who’s gone viral for slamming KFC’s prices. The Daily Dot previously covered another KFC patron’s stunned response upon discovering the cost of a 16-piece. Then there was this DoorDash customer who shelled out $70 to get her meal delivered from the chain.

Real Simple also wrote that KFC is one of the most expensive fast-food restaurants in America. The “average menu price of $14.45” means KFC shoppers will most likely pay more per visit compared to other restaurants. However, the outlet does concede that many of KFC’s offerings are meant for sharing. Also, as expensive as it is, it’s still not the most costly fast food option. That distinction is held by Wendy’s, Real Simple said.

TikTokers shared disappointment

Several viewers stated that they, too have been let down by KFC in recent years. One said the size of the chicken fingers wasn’t the only problem. “Or you get chips and their half full…..” they wrote.

Another remarked that KFC’s commitment to providing quality items has dipped.”Anyone else remember when the KFC tenders were massive, and crunchy and irregular shaped?” they asked. “They were awesome, now they are less than half that size.”

One TikToker said McDonald’s was even more expensive than KFC. “Maccas is worse hamburger 2.00 cheeseburger 4.60 2.60 for a slice of cheese,” they said.

Criticisms for other KFC menu offerings began piling into the comments section: “Have you seen their slab? 6 cheap dinner rolls with some popcorn chicken and they have the hide to ask for 17.45 for it… I’ve ditched kfc used to go there every day.”

And to highlight just how obscenely high KFC’s food prices have soared, one user compared another dining experience. “You are so right. I can go to the local tavern and get a steak, chips and salad for less than 1 meal from KFC,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to KFC and Avalon via email for further comment.



