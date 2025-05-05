Woman wants to trade in 2010 Mercury Milan Premier Sedan 4D. Then she checks Kelley Blue Book

A woman interested in selling her 2010 Mercury Milan Premier Sedan 4D hopped online in the hopes of exploring sales estimates. However, the quote she saw left her disappointed.

Leah (@jleahtbct3w) posted the quote she received from Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a widely used automotive resource. Her findings became the subject of a TikTok clip that accrued over 72,000 views.

Leah begins her TikTok by looking directly into the camera before opening her mouth in what appears to be a surprised expression. She writes in a text overlay, “Seeing the trade in of your car is so humbling.”

She is looking at the KBB website. According to the vehicle valuation business, Leah’s four-door, 2010 Mercury Milan Premier Sedan will cost her $138 to sell. That’s because the estimated value of her car is in the negative. KBB’s quote reads, “-$138.”

Assessment

There are numerous factors that go into a vehicle’s KBB appraisal. Thus, depending on what factors Leah keyed into her Milan’s breakdown, the website may have deemed her vehicle a liability.

Indeed, the TikToker did post several videos referencing troubles she’s been having with her car.

In one video, she shows the red vehicle smoking when she tries to start it.

According to Leah, the “shocks” in the vehicle also result in an unpleasant driving experience.

Then there’s the condition of its body. Portions of its exterior have either broken off and/or are caked in rust. And while the car sports a sunroof, Leah says that closing it requires a bit of elbow grease. I.e., she has to “sit on top of the car” in order to secure it shut.

Additionally, she said the car is constantly leaking oil, leaving large pools of the liquid wherever it’s parked.

Leah has also responded to commenters who urged her to get a second opinion on the vehicle’s condition. She said she consulted with two people who said her car was “done for.”

Out to pasture

Leah adds in the video that all of this damage occurred within 209,000 miles of the Milan’s lifespan. She said that the vehicle’s rotors, calipers, and brake pads are “all rusted out.”

Having such a high mileage vehicle may also spell trouble for Leah’s car’s engine. Even with routine oil changes, the persistent oil leaks she’s seen may indicate its motor isn’t being properly lubricated.

And on top of all that, Leah added that the Milan’s transmission isn’t shifting properly. So, in order to get the vehicle operating smoothly, she would have to foot the bill for a lot of repairs. Repairs that, she estimated, would cost more than a different car.

This is why she opted to, instead, just get a new car. Thankfully, Leah said in the same video that she currently has enough cash for a down payment. And she’s also in a position where she has people who will “help [her] pay for it.” In a separate video, she filmed herself fawning over a new Nissan sedan, which she says she purchased on April 29.

‘At least $1K’

At least one TikTok user was shocked that Leah was in possession of a Mercury Milan that still technically ran. “Honestly a running 2010 Mercury Milan is such a fantastic oddity that it should be worth at least $20,” one said.

“Any car that runs is worth at least $1k,” another argued.

“Sometimes I wish KBB had their own dealership so we can buy the cars at their pricing,” a third said.

And this TikTok commenter thought she’d have better luck selling the Milan privately. “FB marketplace! My 2010 fusion is in awful condition and i still have gotten offers for $1,000-1,500 just cause it runs,” they proposed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leah via TikTok comment and to Kelley Blue Book via email for further information.

