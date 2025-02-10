‘This is a $500 bag’: Kate Spade customer demands answers after seeing her order

A woman has taken to TikTok to share her rage over a recent Kate Spade order. In the clip, which has amassed 1.2 million views, Sandalia (@sandaliaaa) shows viewers her Kate Spade bag, which is loosely covered in creased, uneven tissue paper.

“Kate Spade, explain yourself,” she began. “This is a $500 bag. I paid $6 for gift wrapping, right? And this is how my bag is sent—wrapped up in tissue paper, in plastic. Like, it’s a $500 bag. Can’t I have a dust bag, a box?”

“I paid extra for gift wrapping, and this is your gift wrapping. Come on now.”

What is Kate Spade gift wrapping usually like?

On the Kate Spade website, it says that a $6 gift wrap charge includes a gift box and a personalized message. Moreover, the site claims that “most items are wrapped in signature Kate Spade New York tissue paper, sealed with a sticker, and packaged in a Kate Spade New York gift box.”

Based on her quoting the $6 figure, it looks like Sandalia bought the bag from the Kate Spade website. However, it’s worth noting that the official Kate Spade outlet store, which ships directly from the factory, doesn’t offer gift wrapping. A commenter also noted that the presentation of Sandalia’s product suggests that it actually came from the outlet store.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Sandalia said, “I was just simply shocked about how it was packaged since I paid for gift wrapping. It was also my fault for opening the package just before Christmas cause I was like no need to double check. Definitely a nice reminder for me to not be lazy about wrapping my own mom’s present!”

She added, “Kate Spades team was also very sweet in their response to the viral video. They reached out to me via TikTok and sent me everything I needed to wrap my moms present in time for Christmas along with a beautiful 5 minute journal. They were also very generous in sending me one of their novelty bags since those are mine and my moms favorite type of Kate Spade Bags.”

Viewers were split on the issue

Nonetheless, viewers had a lot to say about the video, which has amassed 1.2 million views.

“It’s not the brands,” one wrote. “It’s the employees who don’t get paid enough to care. The employee is not seeing the money that you were paying, the corporation is.”

“Maybe it’s time to step up to proper entry-level luxury like Gucci?” another suggested. “Kate Spade and MK are just upper mass market stuff like buying a Toyota and expecting a luxury car.”

However, this doesn’t appear to be an uncommon predicament. Commenters shared similar experiences with brands like Michael Kors, Longchamp, Bloomingdales, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and YSL, among others.

Kate Spade didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

