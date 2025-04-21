Woman goes to Korea for this ‘harmless’ skin treatment. She returns home blind in 1 eye. What went wrong?

Botox, fillers, and other injectable procedures always carry a risk. However, for Esther Jeong (@esther_jeong), the consequences were catastrophic.

In the TikTok, which has amassed 4.2 million views, Jeong explained that she received a collagen stimulant called Juvelook Volume in Korea. Immediately after the injection, Jeong lost sight in one eye. According to her, while the doctor repeated that it was just a temporary side effect from the anesthesia, her vision did not return. This led to Jeong going to the ER, but she was told she couldn’t get treated because of the timing of the beauty treatment.

So, Jeong said she consulted ophthalmologists, who confirmed that she had blockages in the branch arteries of her eyes. This led to dead retinal tissue. She likened her vision to “dead pixels” on a screen.

“Anything I focus on, whenever I move my eye, it’s like completely erased. It has been so traumatic, it’s been a nightmare,” she said. “Because, as you know, I’m I’m a designer, and I’m a ceramic artist, and my livelihood is based off of what I see.”

Jeong added that she has been in Korea since early April, trying various experimental treatments. However, none of them worked. Once doctors told her the damage from the Juvelook was permanent, Jeong started trying to seek compensation.

“I just fear it won’t be fair compensation, because this will impact my career, my future, and there’s just so much uncertainty on how I can live a fulfilling life after this incident,” she said. “It’s been emotionally, mentally, financially draining.”

She concluded, “I think people go to Korea and do all these skin treatments thinking that it’s like an easy and quick thing. And that’s what I thought, too, even though I did research for over a year and thought it was safe,” she shared. “But something like this happened. I became a statistic somehow. So I just want people to be aware that things like this could happen.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeong via TikTok comment and email.

@esther_jeong Losing my eyesight has been my biggest fear and on March 14, it became my reality. It’s been over a month. I’m still heartbroken and angry, but will keep sharing updates. – 저는 3월 1일, 몇 주간의 짧은 휴가를 위해 한국에 왔습니다. 하지만 여행 막바지에 받은 피부 시술로 인해 왼쪽 눈의 시력을 영구적으로 잃게 되었습니다. ‘주베룩’이라는 저위험 콜라겐 부스터 시술을 받았고, 시술 도중 눈에 이상을 느껴 즉시 알렸습니다. 그 후에도 세 번이나 반복해서 말했지만, 병원 측은 저를 1시간 넘게 방에 눕혀놓고 “국소 마취의 일시적 부작용”이라며 그냥 집에 가서 쉬라고 했습니다. 이후 한국의 상급 안과 전문의와 대학병원 교수들을 포함해 6곳 이상의 병원을 찾았고, 모두 가지망막동맥폐쇄(BRAO) 진단을 내렸습니다. 이미 되돌릴 수 없는 손상이지만, 발생 직후 2시간 이내에는 회복할 수 있는 다양한 방법들이 있었다고 들었습니다. 제가 시술 직후 증상을 호소했을 당시, 시술 의사는 이 조치들을 충분히 취할 수 있었던 상황이었지만 아무런 대응도 하지 않았습니다. 그는 나중에 “그런 일이 일어날 줄 몰랐다”고 말했습니다. 저는 혹시나 시력이 돌아올까 하는 희망으로 지난 한 달 넘게 한국에 머물며 매일 고압산소치료, 진공치료 등 여러 시도들을 해왔지만 호전은 없었습니다. 남편은는 연차를 다 쓰고 현재 무급 휴가까지 내며 저를 곁에서 도와주고 있고, 우리는 벌써 한 달 반째 한국에 머무르고 있습니다. 이제는 변호사를 통해 법적 대응을 준비 중이며, 하루빨리 집으로 돌아가길 바라고 있습니다. 아직도 너무 분하고 가슴이 아프지만, 이 상황을 계속해서 공유하려고 합니다. 이런 일이 다른 분들께는 절대 일어나지 않기를 바랍니다. ♬ original sound – Esther ✨

Viewers share their own stories

In the comments, users shared their own experiences of blindness, though not caused by Korean skin treatments.

“I Just went blind in my left eye due to a retinal detachment!” one wrote. “Mine happened out of state and no one would see me due to my insurance. I’m an artist as well. It’s been so so traumatizing.”

“[When] I was 10 years old, a soccer ball hit me in the eye,” another shared. “I lost direct vision in my right eye. Part of the retina was dead. I can see in the periphery, but not directly. My left eye became my dominant eye. Over time, my brain filled in what I was seeing. I honestly forget I’m partially blind if both of my eyes are open. While my eye was healing, I could ‘see’ the blank pixels as you described. Hopefully, you will heal and be able to have very limited blindness.”

While a third reiterated, “If it’s any consolation, I’m legally blind in my right eye. My brain has reprogrammed itself to rely solely on the right so I can essentially see 20/20 now. Hopefully that gives you some hope.”

Others share their shock at the Korean skin treament

“Please do not hesitate to name the doctor and his practice,” one commenter said. “THIS is medical negligence. if the settlement is not enough for you, please seek legal advice and potentially sue. THIS is an ADVERSE EVENT.”

A second simply stated: “Girl, this is a HUGE LAWSUIT.”

A third also issued a warning: “To all the girls watching, any filler in your face or skin boosters can make you go blind. any Botox, nasolabial folds, lip filler, it can all travel to your eyes and make you blind.”

This isn’t the first time these types of skin treatments have come under fire. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning last year after fake Botox led four people to be hospitalized with botulism.

Juvelook didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

