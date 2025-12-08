Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry debut relationship after visit with Japan’s former Prime Minister: “The craziest hard launch in the history of the free world”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split earlier this year, and Perry just hard-launched her new relationship with the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
Perry was first spotted with Trudeau less than a month after her breakup with Bloom was made public. Perry and Bloom were together for nine years and share a daughter. Trudeau also went through a big breakup recently. He married Sophie Grégoire in 2005, and the two separated in 2023. They have three children together.
After months of speculation that the singer and Trudeau were a couple, the pair quietly went Instagram official on December 6th. You can view Perry’s post here.
What brought many more eyes to the relationship, however, was when Trudeau posted about Katy Perry on X, revealing he took her to meet Fumio Kishida, the former Prime Minister of Japan.
Funniest reactions to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance
Naturally, people have a lot of opinions about the new couple. Many are happy that the duo found each other, while some can’t help but make jokes. One thing’s for sure… Trudeau’s post was a unique way to announce their romance. Take a look:
