Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry debut relationship after visit with Japan’s former Prime Minister: “The craziest hard launch in the history of the free world”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split earlier this year, and Perry just hard-launched her new relationship with the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Perry was first spotted with Trudeau less than a month after her breakup with Bloom was made public. Perry and Bloom were together for nine years and share a daughter. Trudeau also went through a big breakup recently. He married Sophie Grégoire in 2005, and the two separated in 2023. They have three children together.

After months of speculation that the singer and Trudeau were a couple, the pair quietly went Instagram official on December 6th. You can view Perry’s post here.

What brought many more eyes to the relationship, however, was when Trudeau posted about Katy Perry on X, revealing he took her to meet Fumio Kishida, the former Prime Minister of Japan.

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

Funniest reactions to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance

Naturally, people have a lot of opinions about the new couple. Many are happy that the duo found each other, while some can’t help but make jokes. One thing’s for sure… Trudeau’s post was a unique way to announce their romance. Take a look:

This might be the craziest hard launch in the history of the free world https://t.co/Ua4wmdIIZx — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) December 4, 2025

“Craziest hard launch…”

Katy perry casually hanging out with presidents & politicians around the world😭 pic.twitter.com/hG9stB5Z1B — kanishk (@kaxishk) December 4, 2025

No one saw this coming.

justin trudeau looking at katy perry like that😭



pic.twitter.com/tBNPpJuluI — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

Pretty adorable.

I love how everyone’s collectively decided that we don’t have time for this https://t.co/VXAkoxmgJa — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) December 6, 2025

Not everyone cares…

the difference in energy between orlando & justin trudeau.. in the same fvcking restaurant pic.twitter.com/4YyjwQ4Y3A — kanishk (@kaxishk) December 6, 2025

…While others are paying very close attention.

rare relationship where both of them should be embarrassed https://t.co/jDknyzyVr7 — taoki (@justalexoki) December 6, 2025

You have to laugh.

It’s wild out there.

I love when the general public gets passionate about my niche interests https://t.co/F2nBGvdLTv pic.twitter.com/lDuaeQyqjA — 𐙚 𝐏 (@tisthedmnseasn) December 7, 2025

Full circle Internet moment.

never in my life did i think katy perry & justin trudeau will kinda look cute together pic.twitter.com/kfwYVrieg0 — kanishk (@kaxishk) December 7, 2025

Can’t deny.

I love them together, they look like siblings and are both in their flop era https://t.co/MF3srF9XdH — RFH🦎👁‍🗨🪐🌘 ⬛️ (Doctor) (@hollowearthterf) December 6, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

I am happy for anyone who’s happy.



Trudeau and Katy Perry look happy.



Good for them.



Let’s not forget, Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau left the marriage and almost immediately started a relationship with someone else!



So how on Earth can she or anyone dump on Justin? Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/UlWBRj743C — Michael Gerald Gibbs🏳️‍🌈🍁 🇺🇦 (He/Him) (@Mikeggibbs) December 7, 2025

Well wishes.

Do you agree?

