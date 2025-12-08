Advertisement
Trending

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry debut relationship after visit with Japan’s former Prime Minister: “The craziest hard launch in the history of the free world”

“Katy Perry casually hanging out with presidents & politicians around the world.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
justin trudeau katy perry go instagram official hard launch

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split earlier this year, and Perry just hard-launched her new relationship with the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Featured Video

Perry was first spotted with Trudeau less than a month after her breakup with Bloom was made public. Perry and Bloom were together for nine years and share a daughter. Trudeau also went through a big breakup recently. He married Sophie Grégoire in 2005, and the two separated in 2023. They have three children together.

After months of speculation that the singer and Trudeau were a couple, the pair quietly went Instagram official on December 6th. You can view Perry’s post here.

What brought many more eyes to the relationship, however, was when Trudeau posted about Katy Perry on X, revealing he took her to meet Fumio Kishida, the former Prime Minister of Japan.

Advertisement

Funniest reactions to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance

Naturally, people have a lot of opinions about the new couple. Many are happy that the duo found each other, while some can’t help but make jokes. One thing’s for sure… Trudeau’s post was a unique way to announce their romance. Take a look:

Advertisement

“Craziest hard launch…”

No one saw this coming.

Advertisement

Pretty adorable.

Not everyone cares…

Advertisement

…While others are paying very close attention.

You have to laugh.

In Body Image
@VeryBadLlama/X
Advertisement

It’s wild out there.

Full circle Internet moment.

Advertisement

Can’t deny.

Harsh, but fair.

Advertisement

Well wishes.

Do you agree?

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Dating Japan Justin Trudeau Katy Perry orlando bloom Relationships Social Media
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot