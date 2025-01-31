‘Be real careful what you buy’: Woman shares the truth about Toyota 4Runners,  Ford Explorers after working in auto wrecking industry

A former junkyard worker is going viral on TikTok after sharing which cars she would never purchase.

TikToker @kambryyyy said she recently quit her job in the auto-wrecking industry. As a result, she said she saw things that caused her to never want to buy vehicles from certain manufacturers. She then shared what those cars were with users.

“I’m just looking out for you,” she told the nearly 8,000 viewers who had watched her video as of this writing.

What cars should you never buy, according to this worker?

While she didn’t detail why, @kambryyyy said there are “cars [she] wouldn’t buy after working inventory in auto wrecking.”

“[There’s] some shady people and shady [expletive] going on in auto wrecking,” she said. “Be real careful what you buy.”

@kambryyyy then proceeded to list the cars she’d never purchase. In no particular order, she said she’d never buy “any kind of Kia,” Ford Escapes, Toyota 4Runners, or Ford Explorers.

“Let me tell you something about these cars,” she said. “They’re all crap—all of them.”

@kambryyyy said that after these cars are involved in a wreck, they’re shipped off somewhere.

“They don’t give a [expletive] about your car,” she said. “There ain’t nobody that gives a [expletive] about you, your car, or your accident.”

What’s wrong with any of these cars?

In the comments, @kambryyyy elaborated on why she wouldn’t buy any of the aforementioned vehicles. For the 4Runners, she said manufacturers were replacing the vehicle’s most durable features with plastic ones. She said this was especially true of models built during 2020 and 2021.

And the other cars, she said, are deteriorating in quality.

“They are not what they used to be,” @kambryyyy said of all the cars.

When a car ends up in a junkyard, its valuable parts are typically removed and sold individually, according to Go Pull-It. The remaining frame is then crushed and recycled as scrap metal.

That process is the same for all cars, regardless of manufacturer.

There is evidence that some cars are built cheaper than others, though. According to Autopom, in terms of reliability, the Explorers are rated 3.5 out of a possible five stars. It noted that several models are notorious for problems related to their transmissions, engines, or electronics.

The Ford Escape received mixed reviews, too. Some model years are known for problems such as recurring transmission issues, A/C control concerns, and ignition misfires.

It’s unclear why the auto worker called out Kias, however, as they’re typically considered reliable cars. Their quality has improved significantly in the past few years, with the brand making strides in its manufacturing process and the quality of materials it uses. Kias are often considered among the top brands in terms of quality and are budget-friendly.

The same can be said of 4Runners, which is a fairly popular vehicle. Not only are these cars also considered durable and reliable, but they’re a favorite among outdoors enthusiasts due to their off-road features.

Viewers disagree with auto worker’s advice

In the comments section of @kambryyyy’s video, several viewers said they were skeptical of her advice—particularly the warning against the 4Runner.

“Have you actually ever seen a wrecked 4R? One of the toughest built there is,” one commenter said.

“4Runners are great…?” another added.

“The 4Runner is one of the most reliable cars you can buy and who cares what happens to the car after it’s wrecked,” a third viewer wrote.

Others, meanwhile, confirmed they’d had negative experiences with the same cars @kambryyyy cautioned against buying.

“My fam acquired an Escape,” one viewer shared. “Not an enjoyable experience.”

“Ma’am, I think you meant Ford Exploder,” another quipped.

“I have been told not to buy any 4Runner made before [2021],” a third viewer said.

And some viewers shared cars they would recommend purchasing.

“My Ford Edge literally saved my life in May of last year,” another wrote. “I’d buy another one in a heartbeat.”

“My Hyundai Accent has had 204k mostly trouble-free miles lol,” a third man shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kambryyyy via TikTok comment.

