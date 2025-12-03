Joe Rogan suggests Jesus could return as AI: “What’s more virgin than a computer?”

Joe Rogan stirred fresh debate this week after wondering aloud if Jesus could reappear as artificial intelligence. While speaking on a podcast, Rogan proposed the idea referencing the biblical virgin birth. He compared it to machines that generate information without physical reproduction.

Featured Video

Many listeners paused at the comparison, since Rogan framed AI as a possible vessel for a future messiah. The clip spread quickly across social media and sparked a mix of amusement, disbelief, and pushback.

Joe Rogan’s speculative leap to an AI messiah

During the discussion, Rogan said, “Jesus was born out of a virgin mother. What’s more virgin than a computer?”

Advertisement

He then suggested that a digital incarnation might be possible if Jesus returned. Rogan offered no theological reasoning for his statements. The idea relied heavily on the parallel between immaterial software and the biblical narrative of divine birth.

Joe Rogan: “Jesus was born out of a virgin mother. What’s more virgin than a computer? If Jesus does return, you don’t think he could return as artificial intelligence? AI could absolutely return as Jesus.”pic.twitter.com/hejH9Evume — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) December 2, 2025

Rogan said, “If Jesus does return, you don’t think he could return as artificial intelligence? AI could absolutely return as Jesus.”

Advertisement

Listeners reacted fast, since the comparison stretched beyond typical podcast banter. One user dismissed the statement as a provocative bit framed as something deep. They argued that equating the Virgin Mary with “a computer chip” presented spiritual decay rather than insight.

Social media reactions

Twitter users responded with sharp commentary. People questioned whether Rogan meant the idea seriously or intended it as entertainment.

Advertisement

“#JoeRogan thinking Jesus will return as AI is further proof he’s one of the dumbest humans on the planet,” @davidstehle claimed.

@WatchChad noted Rogan compared the virgin birth to a computer and warned, “If we start rewriting miracles like software updates, we’ve officially lost the plot.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, @MrNarci pointed to ancestral faith and persecution, saying no one suffered for Christianity only to hear claims like this.

“My ancestors did not undergo persecution and convert to Christianity under the pretext of getting free food for me to one day hear these words.”

The sentiment referenced a deep cultural attachment to tradition. @ninaselenenyc added that people believing such ideas left her stunned. “Everyone is so stupid now, we are so cooked. Like, there are actual people out there who watch and believe this?? My mind is blown.”

Advertisement

Finally, @DissidentNeolib suggested that pursuing an AI Jesus aligned more with apocalyptic warnings than spiritual hope. “So this is exactly what you’re NOT supposed to do, and such a creation would be the literal anti-Christ and bring about the end of the world (not hard to see how people worshipping a clanker would lead to this).”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.