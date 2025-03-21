‘THAT’S THE SALE?????’: Shopper goes to Jo-Ann Fabrics going out of business sale. Then they look at the deals

If you grew up in the ‘90s and had an artistically inclined family member, you may be familiar with Jo-Ann Fabrics. If so, you’ll know just how much time those who appreciate the store can spend ambling through its aisles.

However, you may not have to worry about that time sink any further. That’s because Jo-Ann Fabrics is going out of business. And one TikTok user (@xoghostbaby) was just as disappointed as those who dreaded visiting the retailer… but for a much different reason.

Their video discussing the closure amassed a whopping 486,000 views and is set appropriately to Sad SpongeBob music. In the post, GhostBaby takes viewers on a tour of Jo-Ann’s supposed Everything Must Go sale. From the first frame of the video, the giant in-store sign made a bold promise: “ENTIRE STORE ON SALE! NOTHING HELD BACK!”

But then, reality sets in.

Jo-Ann fabrics’ surprising clearance sales

Next, we see an iron “marked down” from $59.99 to $53.99. Baskets at 20% off. Moreover, glue guns were priced at 10% off. Various fabrics and crafting tools are shown barely touching a 30% markdown. Consequently, GhostBaby was understandably disappointed.

Commenters on the video wasted no time calling out the retailer’s underwhelming sale. One wrote, “Is she going out of business or not?” speaking directly to the discounts not being, well, discounted. Another poked fun, “Jo-Ann be for real girl, show me 80-90% off. I’m not driving out there to save $3.”

Although there was one commenter who appeared to be playing the long game. They declared, “I’m waiting until the day before the lease is up and they gotta pack it out.”

This isn’t just about Jo-Ann’s, though. Many nostalgic retailers are biting the dust. Blockbuster, Bed Bath & Beyond, Circuit City, Ames Department Store—one by one, they’ve filed for bankruptcy, casualties of an era where Amazon and Temu dominate U.S. retail. Amazon alone commands around 40% of the retail space.

But now, back to Jo-Ann’s: There’s a reason these so-called liquidation sales feel like a scam. That’s because, well… they kind of are.

Why are liquidation sales so light on deals?

This is how it works: When a major retailer shuts down, it rarely runs its own clearance sales. Instead, liquidation firms take over, playing the very-long game with discounts to milk as much money from customers as possible.

The first wave of markdowns? An obvious trap to get customers in the door. Low enough to seem like a deal, high enough to keep profits rolling in.

By the time the discounts reach the real liquidation phase—60-80% off—the shelves are nearly empty. The only things left are random junk, like a single spool of mustard-colored yarn and a busted glue gun missing a cord. Which seems more like a post-apocalyptic scene straight out of The Last of Us.

What’s worse—some of the products in these sales weren’t even Jo-Ann’s original inventory. Liquidators often bring in outside stock, mark it up, and throw a sale tag on it. Circuit City did it in 2009. Toys ‘R’ Us tried in 2018. Bed Bath & Beyond pulled the same move in 2023. Each time, customers didn’t realize they were being played until it was too late. And to top it all off? All sales are final. No returns. No second chances.

Is this the end for your childhood strip mall favorites?

Brick-and-mortar retail is dying, not because people stopped shopping, but because they found an easier way. Amazon has completely rewritten the rules. Why waste time in a strip mall when you can one-click what you need and have it show up on your doorstep. Moreover, sometimes products arrive the very same day. Between convenience, speed, and endless selection, traditional retailers may find it impossible to keep up.

That’s why Jo-Ann Fabrics, like so many before it, is playing one last sneaky game. Which is seemingly to drag out a fake sale. One that’s designed to squeeze every last dollar before the doors shut for good.

As one user said, “THATS THE SALE?????” Well, yes and no. But mostly, no. It’s not a sale—yet.

If you’re itching to go, wait until the absolute last second—when the liquidation firm is seriously desperate to offload its remaining stock. However, be prepared to encounter a similar situation to what Christmas Tree Shoppe patrons encountered during its closeout sale.

Jo-Ann, you’ve been very bad this year. And thanks to TikTok, just know, we see you.

We’ve reached out to Jo-Ann Fabrics and @xoghostbaby for comment.

