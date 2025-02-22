‘They wanted the more expensive ones’: Joann Fabrics worker exposes how women got away with $974—and you can too

A Joann Fabrics employee’s story time has viewers in shock. The story is so unhinged @busybusybumblebea had to tell viewers right after it happened.

Featured Video

“I just got to work like literally 15 minutes ago and I just got on the cash wrap,” she begins. “I helped the next couple ladies out and they had three giant [machines]. An embroidery machine, a serger machine and like a paper cutting machine. Whatever, they’re all like hundreds of dollars.”

@busybusybumblebea says she then turned around to put a machine on the floor because the customers decided they no longer wanted it. When she turned back the ladies were running out of the store with the machines in their hands.

“They were running out the door with those machines. $974 that I had rung up,” says @busybusybumblebea. She says she wasn’t “supposed to follow them” so she just stood by the door without knowing which car they fled in.

Advertisement

The video has 427 comments and 252,400 views as of Saturday.

Viewers were impressed by the shoplifters

Funny enough, many are impressed by the swiftness of these shoplifters.

“Please tell me if I do this I won’t get in legal trouble (f capitalism and millionaires),” read one comment.

Advertisement

“Honestly I am impressed. Embroidery machines are heavy,” another wrote.

“I knew a girl in hs who used to do this regularly with craft supplies. She ran for class president and her posters were amazing lmao,” said another.

“I’m kinda impressed honestly,” someone else said. To which @busybusybumblebea responded, “Same!! They were efficient.”

“So this is why joanns is going bankrupt,” another chimed in.

Advertisement

Is theft why Joann Fabrics is going bankrupt?

As the last comment mentions, Joann’s is going bankrupt. This is the second time the company has filed for bankruptcy as it previously filed in March 2024, according to CNN. However, the reason for their bankruptcy is not theft.

“Sluggish sales and inventory issues,” are reportedly what have plagued the company. Apparently, the company failed to stock some essential items customers often come to the store for. This led to a $615 million debt and why the company is closing.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on customers’ experiences at Joann Fabrics, like this customer who was frustrated while walking through messy aisles in the store.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joann Fabrics for comment via email and to @busybusybumblebea for comment via TikTok message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.