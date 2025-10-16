A smaller-than-average sub from a local Jimmy John’s has gone viral online, with many pointing to the state of things in 2025 as to why it’s laughably tiny.

In the video, a woman unwraps a $10 Jimmy John’s sandwich in the passenger seat. When she sees the contents, she asks her boyfriend to get the money back.

So what happened?

Why was she disappointed in the $10 Jimmy John’s sandwich?

The video now has over three million views. In it, TikToker Dylan Anthony hands his girlfriend her Jimmy John’s sandwich.

“I can’t believe this,” she exclaims at the small sandwich. Anthony then makes a remark that the sandwich costs $10.

“No way,” she says as she unwraps the sandwich. She opens the buns to show a thin layer of each ingredient.

She then replies, “Go get me my money back.”

Anthony tells her to “call into their corporate line” and refuses to return to the store. “Fine, I’ll eat it,” his girlfriend says.

The exchange resonated with viewers, with many chiming in with similar stories at other chain restaurants.

How did viewers react to the tiny sandwich?

In the comments of the viral video, viewers share the TikToker’s girlfriend’s shock at the meager sandwich that cost her $10.

“Did you order a slim Jimmy???????” a commenter asks.

“I stopped going there. Too expensive and their sandwiches have less meat,” another says.

“Why don’t more fast food places get sued for false advertising when they give you a sandwich that’s 1/4 of the size of the one they advertise?” a third remarks.

“I only tried Jimmy John’s once. Then I spent the rest of the day wondering why I paid festival prices for a sandwich that was mostly bread,” shares another.

“Donald’s America is expensive,” jokes a commenter.

“Sis, that’s a bread stick with toppings,” joked another.

Another compared it to a convenience store, saying, “Girl, that’s a $5.99 cold cut at 7/11.”

Others ask Anthony why he refused to reenter the store to demand a refund for his girlfriend.

“I’d be walking back in to get a refund and Dylan would be walking home for refusing,” one jokes.

“Has this guy ever returned anything? There’s no need to call the corporate line. Just go back and get your money back. Maybe write about a review,” another suggests. Anthony responds, “She confirmed the small sandwich cost 10 bucks before leaving the young girl who made it as fast as we paid.”

A former employee chimed in, saying, “I’m at a former manager at Jimmy John’s… it cracks me up when people order something like this and expect more.”

Some commenters suggested the pair try Jersey Mike’s instead for larger portions, instead.

In a follow-up video, his girlfriend unwraps a Jersey Mike’s sub, looking much happier with the new sandwich.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anthony and Jimmy John’s for further comment.

