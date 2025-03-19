‘The damages could be … thousands’: Woman refuses air filter change at Jiffy Lube. Then she finds out what the mechanic did

This Jiffy Lube customer said she was scammed while trying to get a simple service done. And she’s vowing to never go back.

Jiffy Lube is a readily available auto care chain that does oil changes and maintenance. It’s known for pioneering the first drive-thru oil change and starting the trend of giving you a sticker to remember when to get your car serviced again.

But while they may be pioneers in some areas, a woman is claiming that at least one location upholds the same misogyny that’s long stood in the auto industry.

Woman warns against Jiffy Lube

Content creator Chloe (@whoostaxi) shared the negative experience she had at a Jiffy Lube. Her video has more than 61,000 views.

“PSA for women everywhere: Do not go to Jiffy Lube,” Chloe says.

Chloe says that while Jiffy Lube workers were servicing her car, she waited in the lobby. She says a worker came to her to show her an air filter and said it needed to be changed.

But Chloe says she knew something was up.

“’That looks good to me. I don’t need a new one. Just pop that one back in,’” Chloe recalls saying to the worker.

Chloe says she later found out it was never out back in. She says she felt silly for not checking before she pulled off the lot.

The problem

“I had been driving without a filter to my engine for months,” Chloe shares. “Do you know the damages of that couple be, like, irreparable? Or thousands of dollars or hundreds of dollars?”

Chloe advises that if you’re not a person who knows a ton about cars, you should opt to go to a locally owned spot (though, based on people’s experiences, most auto shops and mechanics are hit or miss).

What happens if you drive without a filter?

Without an air filter, your car’s engine will suck in debris, including dirt, dust, pollen, and all the other things floating around in the air.

Over time this can “severely” decrease the engine’s life, according to a car forum.

If it’s your oil filter, there are similar problems with debris not being filtered out as it needs to be and can more quickly lead to wear on the engine as well as prevent smooth oil circulation and proper engine cooling.

It can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 to replace an engine. That’s no light cost.

“I went to a place. Didn’t have an oil leak before. I do now,” a top comment read.

“All these people in comments saying ‘do it yourself’ are disconnected from reality. if you live in an apartment, have a gravel drive, or live where oil recycling isn’t accepted, U can’t do it urself,” a person pointed out.

“Air filters (usually easy to replace by yourself) I would do it yourself and take it to the place. If they tell you it needs to be replaced, never go again,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chloe for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Jiffy Lube via email.

