JetBlue passenger tries to open emergency exit after hearing Airbus “barking dog” sound

A JetBlue passenger reportedly tried to open an emergency exit after confusing a common aircraft sound for a mechanical failure. The event happened while the plane was still on the ground, and no one was injured, according to reports.

What the “barking dog” sound aboard the JetBlue flight really is

In the video that went viral on X, the female passenger is visibly anxious and pacing the aisle. It seems that after hearing the Airbus A320’s well-known “barking dog” noise, she panicked.

The passenger told other passengers that the plane was “broken” and tried to convince the flight attendants to stop the plane from taking off.

She claimed that her boyfriend was a pilot and that these weren’t normal noises for an airplane to be making. Luckily for everyone aboard, the “barking dog” noises were just a normal sound created by the Power Transfer Unit (PTU). It is a commonly heard noise on this type of aircraft.

The PTU automatically balances hydraulic pressure between the aircraft’s systems, according to Grupo One Air’s detailed webpage. It typically activates when one engine is running or during shutdown, producing a rhythmic whirring that some describe as a muffled bark. While harmless, the sound can surprise travelers unfamiliar with Airbuses.

In this case, the passenger’s misunderstanding led her to pace the aisle and eventually move toward an over-wing exit. Fortunately, a flight attendant and passengers intervened before she could attempt to open the door.

The crew remained calm and reassured nearby passengers that the aircraft was operating normally. The plane stayed safely on the ground throughout the situation.

Reports suggest the woman may have been on a phone call with her boyfriend even after the cabin doors were secured, a violation of standard procedure. Once the situation de-escalated, the flight continued without further issue.

Social media reacts to the “barking dog” confusion

When the video of the incident appeared online, users quickly weighed in. Many found the misunderstanding both alarming and oddly relatable. One Reddit commenter quipped, “That’s not PTU, that’s the safety briefing for any dogs onboard.” Another asked, “Boyfriend is a pilot? Of what …a Cessna 150 or Boeing 737? Lots of variables in that statement!” to which a third Redditor quipped, “He has over 1000 hours in Airport Tycoon.”

On X, reactions ranged from sympathy to humor. @Tacdatm wrote, “It must have been scary for sure with all this media frenzy on every single aviation accident and incident […] Flying remains the safest mode of transportation.”

Aviation enthusiasts jumped in to clarify the technical details.

@DonnieWatsonUK explained, “It called ‘cogging’ and usually occurs under low load conditions […] When under load it will make similar sounds but higher frequency and I think that’s technically called ‘hunting’ rather than cogging.”

Others focused on passenger behavior. @denisee_re commented, “‘Why is the other lady freaking out like that?’ Um maybe because you have this other lady freaking out and trying to open an emergency exit mid flight while she’s 3 seats away????”

Meanwhile, @EnriqueM262 remarked, “Main character syndrome is making life hell for normal people…” and @sr71fan90 praised nearby travelers for helping. “Great job exit row passenger assisting in the case of a non-emergency.”

JetBlue did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

