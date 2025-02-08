‘That’s what I’m gonna get every time’: Woman orders 2 kid’s meal sandwiches from Jersey Mike’s. Is that a better deal than 1 adult sandwich?

A Jersey Mike’s customer shared their money-saving hack when visiting the chain: Kid’s meals. The TikToker, who goes by Berri (@berri2blessed) shared her ordering protocol in a viral clip. It’s earned garnered over 87,000 views as of Friday.

In the video, she orders two Kids Meals at $5.95 a-piece. For comparison, a standard turkey and provolone sandwich costs $10.45, and adding a combined chips and drink runs shoppers an extra $4.30. According to Business Insider, Jersey Mike’s standard sandwich size is 7 inches. Kids Meal sandwiches are “mini” portions, i.e. around half the size of a standard hoagie, as per this Reddit post.

Factor in the extra sides and drinks, and it certainly seems like Berri is onto something.

“A kid’s meal hate to see me coming,” she says. “‘Cause that’s what I’m gonna get every time baby.”

She then pans the camera down from the Jersey Mike’s menu hanging above the counter in the establishment. Berri then shows her wrapped sandwich order.

“I just need one,” she says to one of the store’s employees. Next, she grabs a bag of plain Lay’s potato chips.

“She gonna get the other kind,” she says before paying for the total on the shop’s touchscreen POS system. Her total for the two kid’s meals comes out to $12.61. Next, she bypasses the prompt to leave a tip, tapping “Not at this time.”

The final frame of the video shows what appears to be a turkey sandwich with lettuce and tomato slathered in mayonnaise.

Viewers are grateful for the tip

Numerous TikTok users stated that they, too, were proponents of kids’ meal orders. One person remarked, “Their kids meal is perfect size for me! No chips needed either.”

Berri replied to the comment, adding that the meal comes with “chips and a medium drink.”

Someone else said they “don’t blame” Berri for trying to save a bit of extra cash.

Other users expressed they were unaware patrons could swap out cookies for chips. Berri added in the comments that this is indeed the case.

Tipping debate ensues

Furthermore, a conversation regarding tipping practices for hourly wage employees started in the comments section of Berri’s video. Some thought it was grimy of the TikToker to not leave a gratuity.

“Service workers are some of the hardest working and underpaid people,” one said. “What you reap is what you sow.”

Someone else remarked, “If you’re broke just say that.”

However, Berri replied that she and other consumers shouldn’t be on the hook for ensuring employees get a livable wage.

“Not broke but I’m on a Budget,” she wrote. “The CEO is worth 8 Billion Dollars. Maybe you should write or email him about your concerns with paying employees more to the job they applied to do.”

Conversely, others seemed to agree with the TikToker’s decision not to leave a gratuity. “If you tip on there employees might not even get it,” one said.

Another remarked, “These ceos need to stop taking billions & asking us to tip to garner there employees wages for them.”

“Standing on business for no tipping for picking up your own food,” one said.

Whereas another said Berri’s clip made them reconsider leaving tips: “This single handedly made me re-think tipping too. I’m a very generous person and would give anything to anyone. But companies need to stop relying on tips and pay their employees.”

Jersey Mike’s Kid’s Menu

Moreover, at least one commenter replied to Berri’s video that they don’t have an option for Kid’s Meals at their Jersey Mike’s location. There does appear to be some discrepancies with children’s options at different Jersey Mike’s stores. At least when it comes to online ordering, that is.

The Daily Dot attempted to place an order at a Fort Lee, NJ Jersey Mike’s Kid’s Meal that comes with a fountain drink. However, upon attempting to select the meal from its general website, we were met with a prompt indicating it wasn’t available. But there was an option to pick a Kid’s Meal that provided a bottle of water, a cookie, and a sandwich for $6.10.

Kid’s Meal hacks

Berri isn’t alone when it comes to eating out on a budget utilizing meals geared towards children. For instance, this TikTok user was shocked at the amount of grub that comes with an Olive Garden kid’s meal. For $9 she received a drink, a pasta entree, a side, breadsticks, and a slice of tiramisu.

And then there was this other Olive Garden customer who also had high praise for the chain’s Kid’s Meal portions. It appears that they may’ve opted out of the dessert, as they only paid $7 for their drink, entree, side, and breadsticks combo.

Additionally, other chains have been highlighted on social media for the value their kid’s meals provide. Like this Longhorn Steakhouse customer who purchased a cheeseburger, diet coke, baked potato with fixings, and a piece of bread all for under $10. Additional entree options include chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, and a sirloin steak.

However, some argue that the best Kid’s Meal deal is Texas Roadhouse’s $12 variant. It comes with a steak, fries, the chain’s trademark sweet roll, a drink, and peanuts.

More Americans seemed to be concerned with eating on a budget after inflation rates spiked after 2021.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jersey Mike’s via email and Berri via TikTok comment.



