“Truly the funniest combo”: Jason Ritter reveals his and Melanie Lynskey’s Paramount+ profile icons

Jason Ritter surprised a fan this week by responding to a request to reveal his and his wife’s Paramount+ account icons. The fellow actor posed the question on TikTok, tagging the Matlock star to find out whether he and Melanie Lynskey use their own faces to label their profiles.

As it turns out, she was almost correct.

Melanie Lynskey’s Paramount+ profile icon

On Sunday, TikToker and avid TV fandom member Lauren (@lalobeanz) posted a video after noticing that both Ritter and Lynskey’s faces are options as icons to label your personal profile on the Paramount streaming service. Both star in shows streamed by the company, with Lynskey playing the lead in the hit series Yellowjackets.

“I need to know if Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey have Paramount+ and if so, do they have their own characters as their profiles?” she wrote over the footage of her TV screen.

She tagged Ritter in the video description, adding, “or do you go for Kathy Bates as the pic,” referring to his Matlock co-star.

To the delight of Lauren, her followers, and beyond, Ritter actually responded on Monday. He replied with the answer to her question in a TikTok comment.

“You guys were so close,” he said.

Under that is a photo of his own TV screen showing that his Matlock character is indeed his Paramount+ icon. Lynskey’s, however, is Beavis doing his Cornholio pose from MTV’s Beavis and Butthead.

“MAN of course,” Lauren wrote back.

Ritter and Lynskey married in 2020, seven years after meeting in 2013 on the set of The Big Ask. Their relationship has been adorable since they went public with it in 2014, which fuels their status as fan favorites.

“The funniest combo it could have been”

Those who grew up in the 1990s or fans of the Beavis and Butthead reboot went wild over this reveal. Real fans of Ritter, at least on TikTok, knew that he would respond.

“Not me running to the comments because I knew Jason would already be here to confirm,” said @holliewiththeie.

“The way my husband showed me this last night but I told him to check again today to see if Jason comments…WINNER,” wrote @sassytinaaa.

Many people had guessed that they’d have each other’s faces as their profile icons, but they weren’t disappointed to be wrong.

“This is truly the funniest combo it could have been tbh,” said @courtinthecity7.

By Tuesday, news of the couple’s Paramount+ icon reveal reached X with a post by @kfunggg_ simply saying “I love them.” Those in the know heartily agreed.

“Once again, Jason Ritter is bragging about how perfect his wife is, smh we all know,” joked @koo16105_koo.

https://twitter.com/maritocondria/status/1965818037539581978

Meanwhile, user @maritocondria dubbed them as “a heterosexual couple so good that they are loved by the entire LGBTQ community.”

It doesn’t get much better than that.

