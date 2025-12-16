“Come to this place for mergers”: Jane Fonda recreates Nicole Kidman’s AMC movie theater ad in protest of Netflix-WB merger

The Netflix/Warner Bros. merger has a lot of people upset, including Jane Fonda.

Netflix recently made an $82.7 billion deal to buy Warner Bros., and most Hollywood creatives are not happy for a number of reasons. From the inevitable consequences of unregulated capitalism to the potential death of movie theatres, there’s a lot of bad that can come from this merger.

Many famous actors have spoken out against the deal, but no one has been quite as loud as Oscar-winner and activist Jane Fonda. The 87-year-old star took to social media to spoof Nicole Kidman’s beloved AMC Theatres ad.

“Come to this place for mergers. We stream to self-silence. To censor. To slop,” Fonda says in the video, a la Kidman.

“Where content is chosen by the best billionaires we have. Dazzling focus-grouped pre-digested content that lets your brain not to do too much thinky thinky.”

You can check it out below:

#mergers #netflix #paramount #freespeech ♬ original sound – 1A Committee @1a.committee Come to this place for mergers. Regardless of which company ends up acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery or its parts, the resulting impact is clear: Consolidation at this scale would be catastrophic for an industry built on free expression, for the creative workers who power it, and for consumers who depend on a free, independent media ecosystem to understand the world. @Jane Fonda #fyp

Fans react to Jane Fonda’s video

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone online who is genuinely excited about the merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. It’s detrimental to the industry and the future of film. So naturally, people are loving Fonda’s video.

jane fonda remaking nicole kidman’s amc ad to mock the warner bros. merger is *pure cinema* 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/JJonms8jAj — h. (@samdrabuIok) December 11, 2025

“Pure Cinema.”

The Committee for the First Amendment was formed to fight for our right to free expression. A WBD merger puts it at risk. Read more from @JaneFonda on @theankler. https://t.co/2jT6luyVsE pic.twitter.com/tgruQI2rXB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 5, 2025

Words from Mark Ruffalo.

Great to see actors speaking out — Steve Matthews (@SteveMatthews12) December 6, 2025

“Great to see actors speaking out.”

She’s been an activist her entire fucking life!!! Truly a national treasure. — 🥀❤️‍🔥𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐭❤️‍🔥🥀 (@viewsfrompath6) December 13, 2025

“A national treasure.”

Art thrives on independence, not consolidation.

Fonda’s parody lands because it highlights what so many creators quietly fear – a shrinking space for real voices.

When billion-dollar mergers shape the stories we receive, authenticity becomes the rarest commodity. 🎬A💬🌟👍 — Elar Realm (@ElarRealm) December 13, 2025

“When billion-dollar mergers shape the stories we receive, authenticity becomes the rarest commodity.”

It’s people like Jane Fonda that make you feel so relieved that they still exist because they remind you the world hasn’t totally gone batshit insane and there are still good people fighting for the good. — naoacha (@naohencasa) December 13, 2025

“There are still good people fighting for the good.”

