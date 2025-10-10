“People need to get a life”: Jake Paul responds to influx of AI deepfake videos of his likeness

Jake Paul has finally commented about the influx of AI-generated deepfake videos featuring his likeness, telling people to “get a life” and threatening lawsuits.

In a video posted to TikTok on Oct. 9, 2025, Jake Paul explained that the videos, which often depict him as gay or feminine, were impacting his relationships and business.

Commenters mocked him for not being able to take a joke, however others have questioned whether the videos and reactions are homophobic—and why it is that AI deepfakes only seem to be taken seriously when they involve men.

What did Jake Paul say in his video?

The professional boxer and influencer posted his response to TikTok alongside the caption, “Important announcement.” As of Oct. 10, it has received over 25.2M views.

“I’ve had it with the AI stuff,” he began. “It’s affecting my relationships, businesses, people are hitting me up saying, “Did you say this? “What did you do this for?” he explained, before adding, “People need to get a life.”



He then threatened legal action against those making the videos.

“I’m gonna be suing everybody that is continuing to spread these false narratives of me doing s–t that I would literally never ever do,” Paul said.

Some commenters agreed with Paul; however, many further belittled him in the comments for not playing along with what they viewed as lighthearted fun.

“First celebrity to be able to take a joke,” commented Gage Campobasso.

“Taking it like a champ tbf,” said someone else.

“What if this is also AI?” others jokingly suggested, while someone else asked, “How did you get rid of the watermark?”

“Hii sister!!” wrote YouTuber and makeup artist James Charles, a reference to the depiction of Paul in the videos.

How is Jake Paul being depicted in the AI-generated videos?

Many of the comments on Paul’s video directly reference the nature of his portrayal in the AI-generated videos. Although the activities Paul is seen doing are as wide-ranging as reading with Michael Jackson and eating kabobs while speaking Armenian, the vast majority of videos show him as a gay, effeminate man or drag queen.

Examples include Paul trying on women’s clothing and posting ‘fit checks’, posing in front of a rainbow flag, and robbing a Sephora while wearing a silver sequined dress.

“Don’t call me Sir, call me M’aam!” he says as “police” attempt to arrest him. “You can’t arrest a queen!”



Commenters joined in on the mockery, with one person writing on the flag video, “I’m so afraid of gay Jake Paul”, while another added, “That isn’t AI, just can’t prove it”, alongside an image of the suspicious Doakes meme.



Paul’s depiction as a gay man is clearly intended as satire due to the influencer’s real-life sexuality as a straight man in a heterosexual relationship. While some see it as a lighthearted affront on his fragile masculinity (Paul has been accused of ‘toxic masculinity’ in the past), others see the videos —and the comments they inspire—as offensive and homophobic, as they punch down on the queer community by seeing homosexuality as something to be derided.

Why does it only matter for men?

TikToker Meg (@alottameg) pointed out another reason why she felt the videos were problematic: they highlight a problem with our view of AI and society because, like many things, they are only taken seriously when they involve men.

“Are we gonna take AI seriously now? Now that men are being perceived as gay and feminine?” she questioned in a video that has received 300K views.

“Women have been victims of AI for years, whether it’s through deepfakes, corn, stuff on YouTube where people were making videos using AI of violently murdering women, but now that men are upset about AI because they’ve become victims of it, now maybe we’ll be taking it seriously,” she elaborated.

This take resonated with TikTokers, with many sounding off in the comments.

“It’s literally so infuriating,” said tinnedpeach.

“Realest thing I’ve ever heard,” added someone else.

