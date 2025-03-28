‘I thought it was beef???’: Jack in the Box worker pulls out mini tacos box. Then she learns what the meat really is

Working in fast food can sometimes lead to a Wizard of Oz-like moment where a curtain is pulled back, revealing an unshakeable truth. For example, how popular restaurants produce meals served conveniently across the country.

Whether preparation for the food items is higher or lower quality than you thought, or there are steps you did not anticipate when preparing everything on the menu, it can be quite a revelation.

One Jack in the Box employee has taken to social media to reveal the truth about the mini-tacos. Her revelation shocked many viewers.

User @itz.nemo’s video has drawn over 860,000 views on TikTok as of Friday.

“I hope I don’t get fired for this, but I did not know the mini tacos were chicken,” she says in the video. “I don’t know what I thought it was, but I did not think it was chicken.”

The video then pans to a box of the mini tacos, which shows they are Posada brand mini tacos with chicken.

Can you just buy the tacos yourself?

The mini chicken tacos from Posada can be purchased from several online retailers, but only in bulk.

If you don’t want four pounds of mini chicken tacos to live in your freezer for about $120, it might be more efficient to stick with purchasing them at Jack in the Box.

What is in the mini tacos at Jack in the Box?

According to online listings for the miniature tacos, inside the corn masa tortillas is seasoned ground chicken, onions, and red chile peppers.

Viewers were shocked at the revelation

Some were shocked to learn that the mini tacos are not prepared in-house at their local Jack in the Box. Others were surprised that anyone would think they made them there.

“Why jack!!!!!” one wrote. “Why would you lie to me!!! the deception is real. this hurts more then being cheated on.”

“They dont make absolutely anything,” another said. “Why would y’all think that? Im glad they’re chicken though. Gracias.”

“Literally no way y’all thought they actually made them,” a user echoed. “I grew up eating the frozen ones and could tell right away.”

Others were confused about the package.

“They certainly don’t taste like chicken,” one commenter wrote.

“I knew the meat was different from the normal size tacos, the little ones taste so different,” a commenter wrote.

“I called Jack-in-the-Box years ago because me and my coworkers wanted to know what the regular tacos were and they definitely said that it was soy,” a commenter wrote.

