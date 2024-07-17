‘That’s all in my car’: Items to not leave in your car during hot weather

As we head into the peak of the summer season, a concerned driver is warning people about the dangers of leaving certain items in your hot car, as they could cause a fire.

A TikToker who posts under the handle LagaTaBukidnon (@lagatabukidnon) uploaded a carousel of images depicting things you should avoid leaving in your car during the hot summer months.

“Items you should never leave in your car during this hot weather to avoid risk of fire,” they write in the caption of the post.

“Sharing is caring,” the TikToker adds about their carousel gallery of advice.

Aerosol cans and perfumes

Items “such as hairsprays, insecticides, spray paints, [and] asthma medications,” and many perfumes are often packaged in aerosol cans, which makes them a high risk for starting fires in a hot car. This is because the pressurized containers can quickly explode if they’re exposed to temperatures over 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although most places in the country do not reach up to 120 degrees, many do reach the 90s and 100s, which makes the temperature inside of a car even hotter. This causes the contents of the cans to expand in the heat, creating the possibility of an explosion.

Hand Sanitizers and alcohols

The TikToker lists hand sanitizers and liquids with a high alcohol content as the next item people should not leave in their cars in order to avoid a fire.

However, this one may not be as much of a cause for concern. Business Insider reports that while it may not be the best place to store hand sanitizer, it is safe to leave it in a car as an explosion is unlikely to occur.

However, leaving hand sanitizer in the heat can cause the alcohol to evaporate, and if the bottle has less than 60% alcohol, it won’t be effective as a sanitizer. But if the container is tightly closed, you shouldn’t have a problem.

Plastic bottles

Experts already warn against leaving opened plastic water bottles in a car as the hot environment of a closed car can provide the ideal environment for bacteria to grow. It can also cause chemicals from the plastic bottle to migrate to the water.

But did you know plastic bottles can also be a fire hazard if they’re left in a hot car? This is because if the plastic catches the direct sunlight, the material can act as a magnifying glass and focus the beam of light on a specific area of the car. If that area happens to be flammable, like the upholstery of the seats, the concentrated heat can cause a fire to start, which can be very dangerous.

Power banks and other electronic gadgets

Keeping a power bank or electronic gadget that uses batteries in a hot car is not a good idea as very high temperatures can cause a short circuit. This could lead to smoke emissions, fires, and explosions in your car.

While experts say that the chances of this happening are quite low, it can happen. One user on an Indian auto forum posted a picture of the inside of his car, claiming that a power bank exploded due to heat while the car was parked and burnt the interior of his car.

Lighters and vapes

If the sun hits the plastic container of a lighter for too long, it can cause the pressure to accumulate inside and expand the lighter until it explodes. Although the explosion is not likely to start a fire, it can cause damage to your car and if you’re in the car during the event, it could lead to injuries.

Leaving a vape, or electronic cigarette, in a hot car is a bad idea due to the same reason as a battery or power bank. Exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of explosions.

The video received 1.3 million views, and users left their thoughts in the comments.

“That’s all in my car,” said one.

“And CROCS HAHAHAHA IT WILL SHRINK,” added a second.

“I left my cookie-scented body mist in my car for when I forget to put some on b4 I left my house, n every time i open up my glove compartment, my car smells like a bakery. It’s been 2 years,” shared someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for further comment via email.

