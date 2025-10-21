Are orange iPhones turning pink? Man shares how his brand new phone’s color has changed in just two weeks

Some Apple customers who purchased the bright orange iPhone 17 have reported noticing streaks of pink appearing on the phone’s surface.

Now, the internet is trying to figure out what’s happening to the latest colorway from Apple—and why.

Why is the orange iPhone turning pink?

In a video with over 3.9 million views, an Apple customer, @miostoo, reports that his orange iPhone 17 Pro Max began to turn pink after just two weeks.

In the video, he shows streaks of metallic pink developing around the phone’s cameras.

The video is captioned, “2 weeks after my iPhone 17 Pro Max started turning pink… this is crazy!!!!!” while a chorus of meme music plays in the background.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shows that he was using a clear case on the iPhone.

The only discolored areas are those that weren’t covered by the case.

As commenters try to piece together why the new iPhone changes colors, one tech expert explains. Carterpcs (@carterpcs) notes that many orange iPhone users report the same issue on X.

Owners of the orange iPhone 17 Pro are reporting pink discoloration pic.twitter.com/Tme3MTApMa — Amir (@WorkaholicDavid) October 15, 2025

“To achieve this [orange] color, they anodize the aluminum,” he explains. “Which basically builds another layer around the metal that they can then color.”

He says that after the iPhone is colored, a clear seal is added to protect the coating.

“That’s where the problem lies. Some batches had a problem with the seal,” he suggests.

What do viewers think of the color change?

Despite a potential issue with the sealant causing the switch from orange to pink, some customers say they like the look of the discolored iPhone.

“Much prettier, how do I achieve that?” one comments.

“Unironically an improvement tbh,” another writes.

“Why are ppl complaining, it looks so good?” a third person questions.

However, others suggest that Apple customers who experience the discoloration should get their money back.

“Ok, so return it to Apple, get a new one. They know about this problem, so go exchange it. It was a certain batch that was the problem, just swap it out :),” a commenter writes.

“Maybe go get it fixed/replaced at the Apple store? This is literally what the manufacturer’s warranty is for,” another suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Apple for further information.

