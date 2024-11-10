‘Sorry but you’re wrong’: Viewers divided after expert reveals whether MSG is actually bad for you

If you’ve heard that MSG—a popular flavor enhancer—is bad for you, you may have been misinformed, according to a food scientist on TikTok.

In a video with over 1 million views, TikToker Hydroxide (@hydroxide) reenacts a frequent conversation that they have as a food scientist.

“Hey, did you know MSG is really bad for you? That’s why I always feel terrible after eating Chinese food,” Hydroxide says, imitating a consumer.

Hydroxide then explains that MSG is just a shortened term for monosodium glutamate.

“It consists of sodium and glutamate, which is one of the most abundant amino acids. There have been many blinded studies that show that MSG at normal concentrations shows no significant effect on human health,” they say. And they’re right: A 2019 clinical review found little evidence to suggest that MSG can negatively impact human health.

“It has two-thirds less sodium than salt, and the protein glutamate is naturally found in foods like Parmesan cheese,” they say. “The reason you might feel sick is because you ate a lot of food that is high in calories, fat, and sodium.”

Hydroxide imitates a consumer again, saying, “No, it’s because it’s the Chinese chemical, and that makes it evil.”

Is MSG bad for you? Viewers debate

Despite Hydroxide mocking consumers who still assume that MSG is bad for you, many viewers are still resistant. They aren’t alone. According to the International Food Information Council, 4 in 10 Americans still avoid MSG after reading about its supposed negative effects online.

“Naturally occurring glutamate is different, its called L-glutamic acid which is bound to proteins. Modified glutamate in MSG is called D-glutamic acid free-form, an excitotoxin which causes headaches,” one suggests.

“Well sorry but you’re wrong because i ALWAYS get a headache after,” another says.

“Why does msg give me migraines?” a third asks.

However, many commenters poke fun at those who think that MSG is unhealthy.

“Wait until they learn MSG comes from vegetables and fruits fermented and is extracted from them,” one says.

“I’m also a food scientist and get told a lot that even though i know what im talking about, they saw someone on Instagram or facebook talk differently on the topic so i must be wrong,” another writes.

“We’ve entered the point in human civilization where facts don’t mean anything anymore,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hydroxide via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.



