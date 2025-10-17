Influencer who scammed supermarket with fake cash begs fans for forgiveness

Irish TikTok creator Alex Nolan has admitted to multiple fraud charges after being caught using counterfeit €50 notes at a SuperValu supermarket. The influencer has nearly 53,000 followers on TikTok and is known for his comedy and lifestyle videos.

According to court reports, Nolan attempted to use the fake bills three separate times. Each time, he bought a low-cost drink, worth around €2.30, and received over €45 in real change back. However, after the third attempt, supermarket staff noticed the pattern and reviewed CCTV footage, quickly discovering his scam.

He appeared before the court earlier this month and pleaded guilty to several offences under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act. The case was adjourned until January of next year.

“Every action has a reaction”: Alex Nolan posts apology video

After news of his guilty plea spread, Nolan shared a heartfelt video on his TikTok account on Oct. 8, 2025. In the clip, he directly addressed his followers and explained why he decided to speak out.

“I didn’t know whether to make a video or address anything in the last 24 hours, ’cause I didn’t really know how to handle it or take it,” he began. “But yes, a year and a half ago, I made a huge mistake. Yes, I hold my hands up to the mistake, for every action has a reaction.”

He said he wanted to talk about the situation because he had “a lot of young followers” and felt responsible for setting an example.

“I’m not making any excuses for myself or justifying anything that I done. Because what I done was wrong,” Nolan continued. “I was in a confusing phase of life, not really knowing what to do or how to handle myself […] And I obviously made a huge mistake that I am facing the consequences with now.”

Nolan also emphasized that he had changed since the incident. “But what I do say to the people who do look up to me, it’s what you do after you make the mistakes, how you hold yourself. I opted a bad way out and I done a complete 180 since then,” he said.

“I feel like doing what I’ve done isn’t right. And I don’t agree with any of it.”

Social media reactions

The comments section was filled with people joking around about him being in a money-making business, but there were also those who supported him.

“He’s a young lad made a mistake no one got hurt he didn’t harm anyone he’s not a terrible human keep your head up man you be grand,” one person wrote.

Another TikToker said, “Well said. Done a complete switch around from that time in your life brother.❤”

“You didn’t just do a 180 you done a 360 & turned it all around & you’ve held it all together,” a third person told him. “I don’t know you personally but so proud of your growth 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

