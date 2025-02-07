‘Don’t update to iOS 18.3’: iPhone user demands answers after Apple ‘quietly’ adds Starlink in new update

An iPhone user is warning that the latest iOS, 18.3, includes a connection to Starlink that might not sit well with some users.

Koch Head (@kochead) has already generated more than 2.9 million views as of Monday for a video posted Sunday. In the TikTok, he warns people not to download the new version of the operating system. He also advises to turn off auto-updates. He credits creator @katethesarge22 for alerting him to the change.

His concern comes from news dropped in a Forbes article published Saturday, that he references in the video. According to that article, the update comes with “a surprise extra: compatibility with the Starlink satellite network.”

“Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, providing an alternative to the company’s in-house satellite-communication service,” said the Forbes article, referencing the initial report in Bloomberg.

The article goes on to explain, “The move from Apple to supporting other satellite networks beyond Globalstar has often been suggested, with Elon Musk saying that he’d had conversations with Apple about Starlink involvement back in 2022.”

It will initially roll out as a beta test for T-Mobile users, and will at first just have text capabilities.

“Don’t do it,” the creator advises. “Because if you do, you’ll have Starlink right in your pocket. I mean, even the way this guy says that Apple quietly added it to iPhones is just giving like, creepy, like, we don’t have a choice.”

The caption observes, “Elon Musk is everywhere!” Other content on his TikTok account indicates alarm over recent moves by Musk and President Donald Trump to remake government through initiatives that one MSNBC contributor termed “astonishing.”

He’s not alone

One Apple community member, getting wind of the news on Friday, sought a solution for opting out of Starlink connectivity.

They wrote, “I saw that Apple would be partnering with Starlink for satellite messaging coverage and I’d like to ensure that there is a way to opt out of this as a personal choice”.

“I also want to opt of having Starlink on my iPhone,” another agreed. “I do not want to connect with it, I don’t want to have anything to do with Elon Musk, and I don’t want his satellites to connect with my phone. This is a hill I’m willing to change phone manufacturers on, please make an adjustment, I’m not okay with this.”

“The world freaked out when Apple downloaded a U2 album onto everyone’s iPhones,” another pointed out. “Why is this not being publicized more?”

But one reasoned there might be a time to use the service.

“If I come across an accident and have no cellular connection would I choose to save a life over not connecting to Starlink? You bet I would. It’s a choice and I’d rather have Starlink as a choice than not.”

Viewers think they are safe

Commenters expressed their opinions in response to the video.

“Okay, so I actually read the whole article not just the title,” one said. “You only have to worry about it if you’ve got T-Mobile and even then there is a toggle to turn it off.”

“Apple bout to put a nail in they own coffin because I only needed an excuse to go back to Galaxy,” another opined.

“Still rocking an iPhone 6s,” boasted one. “Won’t let me update beyond iOS 15.”

“Never been glad enough to have an older iPhone and there’s never enough storage to download the new update,” echoed another.

But one reported that 18.3 has already arrived on her phone.

“I already did the other day, and I have T-Mobile that apparently partnered with Elon,” that person said. “I can’t find anywhere in my settings that says Starlink or how to disable anything related to it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Apple and SpaceX via email.

