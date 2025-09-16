“Sleeping there is the worst part”: Traveler shares how the Instagram-famous “Invisible House” Airbnb is actually a nightmare

A TikToker says he was pressured to pay thousands of dollars after taking a selfie outside the viral mirrored “Invisible House” he rented in Joshua Tree. However, some viewers don’t believe the story.

What happened at the Invisible House?

The Instagram-worthy property costs around $2,400 a night to rent on Airbnb. Mirrors around the house make it appear “invisible” in the desert landscape. The home has been featured in travel series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals and has appeared in reality shows like Bling Empire.

In a video with over 897,000 views, TikToker Sean Davis (@seanmdavis) warns viewers that the “invisible house” was actually a “nightmare.”

Davis explains in the caption that he rented the house for a photoshoot outside. While the listing does not note the restriction, the TikToker says that the property charges for photography.

“Sleeping there is the worst part. You can’t see out of the house at night but can see in perfectly,” Davis says. “Worst part is it cracks like a skyscraper all night and is so loud.”

#travel #invisiblehouse #palmsprings #joshuatree ♬ оригинальный звук – tenly @seanmdavis We rented the invisible house in Joshua Tree for a photo shoot outside. We didn’t let them know we were taking some photos outside and got shook down for 20k over a selfie tagging a brand not even mine. Sleeping there is a the worst part. You can’t see out of the house at night but can see In perfectly. Worst part is it cracks like a sky scrapper all night and is so loud. #fyp

“We didn’t let them know we were taking some photos outside and got shook down for 20k over a selfie tagging a brand not even mine,” he writes. He continues that there were other issues with the property, like a loud creaking noise at night.

In a follow-up video, Davis clarifies the events that led to the astronomical fee for a selfie.

“We didn’t actually shoot any brand content in the house. We shot outside, but they had an issue with a selfie,” Davis writes in the caption. “A friend’s GF took a photo in the bathroom and tagged a brand that got reposted by the brand. It wasn’t even my brand. We paid 10k for the house and another 10k because of the photo.”

Do viewers think he should have been charged the fee?

In the comments, viewers note that properties often have separate prices for vacation and business rentals.

“My uncle has an Airbnb, and the daily rate is $1,000, but brand shoots are $10k. Seems pretty standard,” one shares.

“As someone who used to run a property with frequent filming, that’s about right. It’s industry standard to pay for locations for commercial advertising use. Welcome to the industry! No one makes this same mistake twice!” another writes.

“Yeah, there is a massive risk when people use private property that is rented out for commercial use when a contract states it is for private use. That is fair,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Davis for further comment.

