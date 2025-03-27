‘That’s actually a crime’: Instacart customer receives order. Then she realizes all the food is covered in this strange liquid

She was expecting groceries but says she got a urine-drenched Instacart package instead.

Cosmetologist Priscilla (@priscillathebarber) says she was expecting to find food for her kids in the packages left outside her home. But she claims her initial inspection revealed a rank smell.

She states it was human urine and even claims some was still inside the plastic clamshell containers in the bag.

Priscilla took her outrage to social media. She posted a video of the groceries to her TikTok account on March 5. The video currently has over 337,200 views.

Did she get a urine-drenched Instacart delivery?

“Instacart, this is for you,” Priscilla states at the video’s beginning. She then displays a clamshell container of fruit and a bag full of Yakult probiotic drinks.

“I can’t believe … the type of people you’re hiring at the moment in San Francisco,” she says. “San Francisco is not safe at all anymore. All these groceries are going into the trash.”

“All of them have urine on them,” she claims.

Priscilla then displays the clamshell container of fruit again, claiming that she can see urine inside. However, the reveal is not evident on camera.

“It makes me so upset because my kids were about to eat this stuff in the morning,” she claims. “That’s so [expletive] messed up.”

“Sickening,” she concludes.

What happened next?

Priscilla has posted several follow-up videos since her original post. She claims one shows the Instacart driver, wearing what could be an N95 mask, leaving the groceries outside her door.

In her latest update, she tells her viewers that she received a refund the day after the delivery.

She also states, “I have a camera. It’s in front of my door. You can see the guy putting the groceries down. In the video, it doesn’t show that he’s urinating, but the fact is he delivered my food with dry urine.”

No police report was filed, according to Priscilla, as she does not believe it would make much difference. She claims she received her order, filmed the groceries for her original post, and then threw the groceries out.

She says she then sanitized “everything.”

“I don’t know who did it, who’s the person who handled my food,” she says about the urine-drenched Instacart order. She claims that in the past, the delivery person that she saw on camera did not match the ID photo on the person’s Instacart account.

“It’s always random people.”

Has this happened before?

Sadly, gig work and using the bathroom—or rather not having access to a bathroom—is a real factor when it comes to food delivery.

A 2020 Vice article “found that not having access to a bathroom while picking up and delivering food for hours is a common problem in many areas of the country.”

“Drivers told us that often restaurants will post signs or tell drivers that bathrooms are reserved for customers only, forcing them to use the bathroom outside or pee in cups in their cars.”

Gig workers are considered independent contractors and do not have federally or state-managed bathroom breaks guaranteed to them.

However, The Daily Dot could not find any reports of a worker actually urinating on an order or delivery. Most incidents related to bathroom use involve a worker caught urinating on the private property of a customer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via email for comment.

Viewer feedback

In the comments section, Roxana_Roxanna (@roxana_roxannna) responded, “This is why I shop for my own groceries!”

“That’s why I do my own groceries! I trust NO ONE!” another viewer agreed.

Another viewer advised, “That’s actually a crime. Press charges. Food tampering is already a criminal offense. Bodily fluids added to that is serious.”

One viewer wrote, “Girl it prob wasn’t the driver they want to keep their job. it’s either an OPP or a homeless person that saw it outside.”

Priscilla responded, “I have a camera and it was outside in a private space for only a min. Soooo I believe that not all people intentions are good.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pricilla via TikTok and Instagram direct message for further comment.

