“Nothing could’ve prepared me”: Influencer hides boyfriend’s birthday gift inside a cake. The reveal leaves the internet speechless

An influencer’s birthday surprise for her boyfriend took a radical turn when she revealed they were taking a trip to Auschwitz.

Featured Video

In early December, Radhica Isac (@radhica.isac) posted a TikTok showing her getting ready to surprise her boyfriend with a special gift for his 30th birthday. She started out by giving him a Calvin Klein shirt, after letting viewers know that the shirt was merely a diversion so he wouldn’t suspect his real gift was still incoming.

“It’s something he really wanted for a very long time, even before we knew each other,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself for making it happen.”

When the cake she ordered for his birthday arrived, she had him blow out the sparkler and cut off the top piece to reveal a message: “We’re going to Auschwitz!”

Advertisement

The Auschwitz cake reveal

Auschwitz, of course, is famously the largest concentration camp active during World War II. In modern times, it is the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum. It welcomes many visitors to learn about history and the Holocaust and understand the lasting impact Auschwitz represents.

@radhica.isac This year I prepared a unique surprise for my boyfriend and I decided to lie to him and only tell him that I had a small present for him, which was a Calvin Klein shirt. I wanted to see if he would be disappointed, and of course, he wasn’t. He accepted it with the same grateful heart he always has, and it just proved once again what kind of person he is, someone who appreciates even the smallest things. Later, when I revealed the real surprise, he was so happy. He isn’t the type to show big emotions on camera, but I know how deeply he feels everything, and hearing him say this was his favourite present ever meant everything to me. I am so grateful to have a partner like him and to be a part of his life. What do we think about this surprise idea?☺️ ♬ My Love Mine All Mine(氛围版) – 蹦砂卡拉卡

Isac’s boyfriend isn’t alone in wanting to visit Auschwitz, but it’s generally considered a solemn experience rather than the kind of fun surprise you’d spring on someone by shoving it into a cake and filming their reaction for TikTok.

Advertisement

Because of the disconnect between how the surprise was initially presented vs the reality of what it wound up being, people on social media were left pretty stunned by the whole thing.

Was expecting this to be a waste of time but it’s worth it. 4 billion guesses and wouldn’t pick the surprise https://t.co/RQZ4cVjCvd — Michael (@MWL152) December 8, 2025

“Was expecting this to be a waste of time but it’s worth it. 4 billion guesses and wouldn’t pick the surprise”

You will simply never guess how this ends. This was my reaction https://t.co/a6HkHHjJWe pic.twitter.com/PCt66Lk6JU — constans (@constans) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

“You will simply never guess how this ends. This was my reaction”

The social media backlash

Once the shock wore off, people weren’t convinced this was the best idea all around!

“I mean I get it that people want to visit, because they want to see a historical place, or maybe feel a sense of connection to family members who passed through those gates. However, treating it like it’s a trip to Disneyland is f**king mental,” wrote @CTWarriorMonkey.

Advertisement

I read it in a Wheel of Fortune announcer voice. “Pack your bags, Cindy, because YOU’RE GOING TO AUSCHWITZ!!!” (audience cheers) “That’s right, an all-expense paid seven day trip to the site of humanity’s worst atrocities!” (theme plays) — Geonn Cannon (@GeonnCannon) December 4, 2025

Meanwhile, @GeonnCannon quipped: “I read it in a Wheel of Fortune announcer voice. “Pack your bags, Cindy, because YOU’RE GOING TO AUSCHWITZ!!!” (audience cheers) “That’s right, an all-expense paid seven day trip to the site of humanity’s worst atrocities!” (theme plays)”

This is the cake bakeries should refuse to make — Rick, SQUAD RIDE is now Live (@TheRickRosen) December 4, 2025

“Putting him in a striped shirt and sending him to Auschwitz lmao…do I know what you are?” joked @EJayOkay.

Advertisement

Putting him in a striped shirt and sending him to Auschwitz lmao…do I know what you are? 😅 — Maluca Mila (@EJayOkay) December 8, 2025

Will she post TikTok updates about the trip itself when it happens? After this response, it’s hard to say…but the internet will be waiting to find out.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.