A New York City influencer critiques the presence of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park in a viral video. Just days later, the park’s conservancy advocates to end the practice.

What did the influencer say about horse-drawn carriages?

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikToker Dylan Kevitch (@dylan.kevitch) bikes through Central Park.

“This is the type of [expletive] that pisses me the [expletive] off,” he remarks. “Just give me five seconds.”

He rides past a man driving a carriage pulled by a large white horse.

“Put the [expletive] horse back in the [expletive] barn,” he yells at the driver.

The caption reads, “Save a horse and ride a cowboy!”

While the horse-drawn carriages are a popular way for visitors to tour Central Park, some locals like Kevitch believe the practice should be shut down.

“Finally, someone says something!!!! So sad,” one comments.

In August, a carriage horse named Lady collapsed and died while pulling the cart on 11th Avenue, according to W42ST. Just this past weekend, a carriage horse slammed into a street sign in Central Park and dashed away.

These incidents are the latest to reignite a push to ban horse-drawn carriages from the city.

Will Central Park ban the practice?

In a follow-up video, Kevitch celebrates, posting a screenshot of an announcement from the Central Park Conservancy.

The post reads, “For the first time, Central Park Conservancy calls for end of horse-drawn carriages.”

“Guys, we [expletive] did it! Let’s go!” Kevitch exclaims.

He says it has been “so tough seeing these gorgeous horses” pulling tourists through the park.

“There’s taxis. There’s the annoying guys on the bikes. Let these horses go on a beach and run and be happy,” he urges.

However, the city council still needs to vote to officially end the practice. The Animal Legal Defense Fund advocates for the passing of Ryder’s Law, named after another carriage horse who died on the job, which would phase out horse-drawn carriages in the city.

“Next step: let’s pass Ryder’s Law bc it isn’t actually banned yet 🥲,” reminds a commenter.

In the comments, viewers share Kevitch’s enthusiasm.

“This makes me so happy!! This weekend, I noticed some horses in Central Park that looked so exhausted!! Made me so [sad emoji],” one writes.

“Omgggggggggggg this is the best news ever!!!!!!!” another says.

“Now THAT’S what I call an influencer,” another TikToker commends.

Meanwhile, commenters from other cities are advocating for the same. “Downtown Sacramento needs you🙏🏽 been tryin for years,” said one California resident. “Plz do this in Charleston next bc I’m DONE,” wrote another.

