‘Y’all still don’t know you have to ask’: In-N-Out customer orders burger ‘Flying Dutchman’ style. Then she sees what worker gave her

The Flying Dutchman isn’t just a mythical ghost ship in Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s also a secret burger option at the fast food chain In-N-Out. However, one customer said she was shocked by her burger after trying to order it in Flying Dutchman style.

In a video with over 1.9 million views, TikToker Gabby (@.gabby.8) opens an In-N-Out box at a table in the fast food chain. Inside the box are three burger patties topped with a slice of cheese. Gabby looks into the camera, shocked.

On-screen text reads, “So who was going to tell me I had to ask for the onions.” The caption continues, “Y does it look like that.”

What is the Flying Dutchman at In-N-Out?

Like its namesake, the buns and toppings on the Flying Dutchman at In-N-Out have gone ghost. In other words, it’s a plain burger patty with cheese.

So, why was Gabby shocked to receive exactly what she ordered?

A rendition of the Flying Dutchman-style burger, with grilled onions instead of a traditional bun, has gone viral on TikTok and Reddit. Many posters who rave about the secret menu item don’t mention that the onions don’t come with the original Flying Dutchman.

Gabby likely thought this new rendition was the original Flying Dutchman-style burger.

What do In-N-Out customers think?

Many viewers point out that the onions are an add-on.

“U have to ask for the whole grill wrap w it,” one explains.

“Flying Dutchman’s are literally just 2 meat patties & two slices of cheese. Whole grilled onion wrap is considered a special request. You can always ask the workers to remake it for you,” another writes.

“In N Out employee here, our Flying Dutchman is a secret menu item! It’s 2 meet 2 cheese. You have to ask for the whole gr wrap,” a worker adds.

But Gabby isn’t the only customer who thought grilled onions were part of the secret menu item.

“Isn’t a Flying Dutchman just meat, cheese, and grilled onion? how did they forget the 3rd and final ingredient?” one asks.

“It’s not your fault you didn’t know cause ive neverrrr seen a vid talking about how the onions are an add on,” another writes.

“I learned this the hard way as well. My husband had to go inside and fix it for me lol,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabby and In-N-Out for further comment.

