‘I would’ve walked out’: Customer complains about wrong order at IHOP. Then they overhear the waitress in the back

An IHOP customer claims that their server not only incorrectly took their order but also got upset when it was brought to the server’s attention.

Featured Video

Laura’s (@cootloaf) video garnered over 818,000 views and prompted strong reactions from viewers. Several said they wouldn’t have put up with such “bad service.”

Gratuitous reaction?

Laura begins her video seated in a booth at an IHOP. A text overlay in the clip delineates the TikToker’s grievance with an employee of the chain.

Advertisement

“Our IHOP waitress got our order wrong. And when my gf kindly mentioned it, [the waitress] proceeded to yell in her face. And then talk sh1t about her very loudly in the kitchen,” the text reads.

Exactly what the worker says is unintelligible. However, she seems to be yelling something about “bananas” and “strawberries.”

Many viewers actually shamed Laura and her girlfriend’s reaction to the employee’s apparent outburst. “And yall sat there and took it,” one said.

Waffle House behavior

Another person quipped, “She’s working at the wrong place, Waffle House is more her drift.”

Advertisement

There’s been a lot of media coverage surrounding fights at Waffle House. In fact, the Independent even published an article asking “why are there so many fights” at the chain.

It’s not difficult to understand why: Many Waffle House locations are open 24 hours. Therefore, the chain often attracts late night diners, like post-bar crowds. Boozy brawls are often a consequence of this.

When should you not tip at a restaurant?

Other viewers shared how they would have handled the situation. “No payment at all and walking straight out that place,” one said.

Advertisement

Another said, “I would’ve simply threw my food everywhere and walked away. They would’ve had fun cleaning it up.”

An etiquette expert shared with CNBC the proper way to handle encounters like this.

Elaine Swann, founder of the Swann School of Protocol, shared that the right steps would be docking the server’s tip as well as looping in management.

“If you address management and then leave a lower tip, they’ll know you weren’t just a jerk or uneducated when it comes to tipping,” she said. “Whether they agree with your complaint or not, they’ll have an understanding of why you left a lower tip.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to IHOP via email and to Laura via Instagram direct message for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.