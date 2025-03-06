‘Who the hell would steal a Hyundai?’: Woman shocked when car is stripped for parts despite her lock. Now everyone is saying she needs this car part from Amazon

A woman is traumatized after finding her stolen car stripped for parts and completely destroyed. Of course, the perpetually unhelpful internet can’t keep from cracking jokes at her expense.

TikTok user Chismesy (@chismesylaughss) posted a video of her reaction upon finding her vehicle on Feb. 12. It has since amassed 1.5 million views. In the video, Chismesy is circling what appears to be her stolen Hyundai sedan. The thieves clearly took every component possible and abandoned the shell.

“They found my car like this,” Chismesy writes in the video’s text overlay. She circles to the driver’s side and shows her viewers how the thieves cut the steering wheel in order to remove her steering wheel lock. “That explains how they got my lock off,” she says. “It’s completely [expletive] destroyed.”

Viewers react to the situation

In the comments, many users expressed sympathy for Chismesy’s experience and recalled times when their own vehicles were stolen.

“My jaw DROPPED,” wrote one user. “I’m sorry.”

“Happened to me in 2023. Worst feeling ever. People are awful,” wrote a second user.

“How they get the engine and transmission and leave the cv axle in is crazy work,” wrote a mechanically inclined user.

Other users felt the need to crack jokes at Chismesy’s expense. “Who steals a Hyundai,” wrote one user.

What is the CAN Bus Immobilizer?

Another user suggested Chismesy check out the CAN Bus Immobilizer. The anti-theft device prevents key cloning, keyless range extension, vehicle key hacking, and other methods of car thievery. “Only towing the car is still possible because a car thief will ever be able to drive away with your car,” the website states. You can get one for about $62 on Amazon.

The system goes into effect when you turn your car off. It won’t turn on again until the car’s computer network gets a valid request from you—whether that be inputting a code or using a Bluetooth keyfob or a cellphone app. The company bills it as essentially a PIN for your vehicle. If you don’t input the PIN or otherwise authorize the car to start, it won’t. So all of the traditional ways car thieves get away with vehicles won’t work on yours.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chismesy via TikTok for comment.

