‘If you’re thinking about buying a Hyundai, I wouldn’t’: Driver buys Hyundai. Then it starts showing this damage less than 2 weeks in

Though newer models offer a lot of modern conveniences, many of these models also have unforeseen defects. These defects can include new safety features, the infotainment system, or engine problems, but one unexpected defect is the paint job of newer Hyundai models.

Recently, Hyundai owner Haylee (@wmjhm1006) took to TikTok in a series of videos after the paint job on her new Hyundai began peeling. The video was viewed over 52,000 times as of publication.

Hyundai’s paint problem

Haylee begins her video by explaining her situation.

“Imagine purchasing a car from a Hyundai dealership, and within 13 days of purchasing it, the car’s paint starts chipping everywhere,” Haylee said. “Everybody says they have issues with the white paint. I have issues with my red paint. It is literally chipping off in huge bubbles.” While Haylee explained her problem, she zoomed in on her car, showing huge gaps in her paint job.

According to Haylee, the peeling paint was so bad that she couldn’t take her car through a car wash without losing chunks of paint. Trying to remedy the issue, she reached out to multiple dealerships and to Hyundai multiple times without hearing back.

Multiple viewers claimed that peeling paint was the least of Haylee’s issues when it came to owning a Hyundai.

“Paint is just the start. That engine will be even worse,” one viewer said.

“The whole brand Hyundai is absolute trash,” a second added.

“Lemon law and time to sue em this is why even though it’s 100k warrenty they don’t like to honor it so they can keep the junk cars,” a third advised.

“My friend has a red one that started peeling the clear coat immediately, similar story but was probably 5 or 6 years ago. dealership gave her the runaround for years. never fixed,” a fourth shared.

Others claimed the peeling paint issue has been a longstanding complaint.

“OMG! ITS BEEN OVER A DECADE! I worked in a Chevy/Kia dealer body shop 2011-2016 and all the cars that are painted in north america do this, the ones from S.Korea don’t do this,” one viewer said.

“Their paint jobs have been an issue for YEARS terrible because I LOVED my 2009,” another remarked.

Hyundai peeling paint lawsuit

According to Top Class Actions, a class action lawsuit over Hyundai’s peeling paint was first filed on March 30, 2016. The lawsuit alleges that “Hyundai vehicle models Santa Fe, Sonata and Elantra from the years 2006 to 2016 were sold with prematurely peeling paint.”

The lawsuit claims that “Hyundai advertises its vehicles as having a ‘state-of-the-art paint’ that includes ‘an elastic chemical compound called Scratch Recovery Clear.” This compound allegedly helps to heal scratches and is one of the best paint jobs in the automotive industry.

However, according to the lawsuit, the Scratch Recovery Clear compound is actually what causes the paint to prematurely crack and peel.

The complaint claims that when the self-healing paint is exposed to UV light, such as sunlight, the polymers begin to break down, causing a “constant molten state” where the paint flakes off the vehicle. Unfortunately, the original class action lawsuit was dismissed on April 13, 2017.

Though the original class action lawsuit was dismissed, lawsuits are still being filed over this issue. For example, Canadian law firm Lambert Avocats filed another lawsuit on May 1, 2023, for a Canadian owner who bought a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. The suit alleges that the Hyundai’s white paint job peels and flakes off prematurely. Like the original lawsuit, this one is also seeking other complainants to join in a class action lawsuit against the automaker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Haylee via TikTok comments and Hyundai via email.

