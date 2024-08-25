‘I wanna know if this has happened to anyone else’: Woman gets brand-new Hyundai Kona—she ends up crashing after brakes fail out of nowhere

A new Hyundai Kona owner says she “had to crash” her car after her brakes stopped working.

Gold Coast, Australia-based TikToker Emma Clarke (@emmaclarke2) posted a viral storytime that’s accrued over 83,000 views as of Sunday.

In it, she details how her brakes stopped working out of nowhere, along with a Hyundai dealership’s response to her claim. She says that she took to TikTok in order to issue a PSA on her experience. And also to ask if anyone else has endured this same scary experience.

“I am calling out to all new car owners,” Clarke says at the top of her video. Next, she warns that her “storytime” is going to be “f–ed up.” Clarke begins delineating her scary experience with a new Hyundai Kona.

At the onset, she details that her Kona was a relatively new purchase. She uploaded her video on August 20, 2024, and her vehicle was purchased in October 2023. Clarke goes on to state that she has been punctual with her car’s maintenance, as well. According to her, she’s had it serviced two times since she bought it.

“It’s not due for another service for 5,000 kilometers or something,” she states.

Clarke says that while commuting in her vehicle, its brakes wouldn’t engage. This forced her to crash her vehicle, put it in park, and then shut it off.

A larger problem?

Clarke reflects on her horrifying scenario and asks if others have had similar experiences.

“Anyway, so the reason why I’m coming to TikTok is because I really want to know if this has happened to anyone else’s car,” she says. “And…please be aware. Because that sh*t’s scary as f–. And like, I could’ve died.”

The TikToker adds that the brakes on her vehicle began working again, but only after she turned her car “on and off.” However, she mentions that they didn’t return to full power. “Like the pressure wasn’t fully there and it slowly like disappeared.”

Even though Clarke is sure there was a problem with her vehicle, she expressed worry with Hyundai’s potential response. “I’m scared Hyundai’s gonna say that there’s nothing wrong with my car,” she says.

In the comments section of the video, Clarke updated her viewers that Hyundai indeed told her nothing was wrong with her Kona.

“They literally said nothing was wrong and recommended me to put my car in park when I am sitting still,” she shares.

Hyundai’s brake recalls

In 2023, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall on Hyundai Palisades of the same model year. According to this safety recall, issues with some Palisade model’s brake booster assemblies were reported.

In this document hosted on the NHTSA website, dealers are clearly instructed to not sell any Palisades that haven’t had this recall performed. The problem explained in the recall notice does sound like it could be related to Clarke’s issue. The NHTSA writes that the flawed booster assemblies can cause diaphragms that “may become unseated.”

This is problematic because these diaphragms aren’t meant to come out of place. If they do, brake assist power is drastically reduced. “An unseated booster diaphragm may result in a vacuum leak and subsequent loss of power brake assist. Loss of power brake assist could result in extended vehicle stopping distance increasing the risk of crash,” they stated.

It appears there are other anecdotal accounts of folks having issues with brake power in other Hyundai models as well. One user on the Tucson Forum wrote that their 2022 Tucson was “braking peculiarly.” They added that there was “an electronic link in between the pedal and the brakes.”

The idea that a vehicle’s electronics have anything to do with its braking capabilities scared other users on the site. However others pointed out that many braking systems are mechanical in nature. The electronics are simply there to give the car a “boost.” This means that if there’s an electrical failure, brakes should still function mechanically—folks just need to press harder.

TikTokers give advice

Several folks recommended that she take her issue up with her country’s various consumer protection agencies. “Go to ACCC – car companies hate this and will do anything to avoid them,” one person penned.

Another recommended, “If Hyundai say nothing is wrong and won’t do anything, try lodging a complaint with fair trade, they may be able to help.”

Someone else said there are other organizations in Australia, depending on where you’re located, that also do great work. “If you are Queensland-based, you can lodge a complaint to the mtaq which respond faster then fair trade,” one advised.

Another commenter pointed her to the above-mentioned Palisade recall, presumably as a means of validating her experience.

“Hyundai has recalls listed for brake issues in America but not Australia,” they wrote. “Palisade was a recently manufactured car with the issue but also affected Kia Sportage… I’d tell Hyundai h/o that they will be liable for costs if they want you to do an independent investigation which finds a fault.”

And if anyone else finds themselves in the same position as Clarke, this TikToker had a helpful tip. Instead of crashing your car, minimize damage by turning your handbrake on. This, coupled with mashing on the low-powered brake, could help to bring your car to a stop. Hopefully, without anything, or anyone first. “Use your hand brake don’t crash!” they urged.

Problems with new Hyundais

According to one commenter who replied to Clarke’s video, they, too, have had issues with their Kona. They also mentioned that two of their friends also have the same vehicle, and they have an identical issue as well.

“I have the Hyundai Kona and 2 of my windows no longer work.. funny thing is my 2 friends also have the same car and the same thing has happened to them!” they said.

“I have a 2023 Hyundai Tucson highlander and the emergency breaking Keeps going off and the car beeps all the time,” someone else said.

“Avoid kia too,” another recommended.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hyundai via email and Clarke via TikTok comment for further information.

