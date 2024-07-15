‘I JUST got my car back from the mechanic’: Hyundai driver stuck on highway feeder road in 89-degree heat after her car unexpectedly dies

A woman asserted that she was going to “have the biggest breakdown today” over a Hyundai that stopped on the side of the road after presumably being fixed by a mechanic.

The video comes from creator Brooklyn Jones (@brooklynjonesss5), with more than 112,000 views on what was posted to TikTok on Saturday. In it, Jones sits in her car and shows her distress over a Hyundai that’s not operating as she believes it should.

“Well, guys, the car problems continue,” she says by way of introduction. “I just got my car back from the car mechanic. And as you can see, I’m stuck on the side of our belt highway. Said the car was fixed, but yet here we are again.”

She goes on to complain about having to sit in her car in “89-degree heat,” and notes that when the car shut off mysteriously on its own, she put it in park and tried to start it again, but to no avail.

“I’m waiting for the car mechanic to come back now, but this just freaking sucks,” she rants. “I don’t want to rush into getting a new car, because I’m gonna get put into the same situation as I am with this car, but I can not put up with this car anymore.”

Issues with Hyundai

On Reddit’s forum for Hyundai drivers, another driver has complaints about a brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent that shut down on its own on three separate occasions, mystifying mechanics that the driver consulted.

That person noted, “On three separate occasions I have been driving when I noticed my car was losing speed. When I looked down, the entire car had turned off including all inside dash lights. Each time I have had to pull over to the side of the road and put the car in park then restart. It’s been extremely scary, especially since I had kids in the car and was once driving on the highway at 65 mph.”

And yet, “I’ve taken it to 3 different Hyundai centers but no one has been able to pull a code or replicate the problem…I’ve spoken to the corporation and they refuse to do anything unless there is a diagnosis.”

The poster continued, “They only offer to trade-in the vehicle but that would result in me losing money because my car depreciated the moment I bought it. The dealership I bought the car from does not call me back and continues to say that they can not help me because it’s a manufacturer’s issue. The manufacturers tell me that it’s a dealership issue. Even if I traded a new car and lost money, it would mean that whoever buys my car is then in an unsafe position while driving.”

Viewers weigh in

Commenters offered some advice.

“Don’t get another Hyundai,” one said, “I see you’re having issues now and if you get another one you’ll have some on that one. I’ve had several issues in my Hyundai.”

Another said, “I work at an auto repair shop, and I just want to give the advice of NO to Hyundai! Toyota is your absolute best bet for reliability.”

Someone else shared, “I had gotten a 2021 Hyundai Sonata and not even two months with having it, it broke down on the highway.”

On Sunday, Jones posted another video: A GRWM as she prepared to go car shopping to replace the Hyundai.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jones via TikTok direct message and email, and to Hyundai via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.