“His ring is here”: Woman goes to work. When she returns, her husband is missing

If a person is suspected of going missing, their loved ones will often jump to the worst-case scenario or cycle through rational explanations (like they lost their phone or just need space).

It’s a natural impulse: The brain tries to self-soothe with logic before letting the panic fully take over.

While many people fear that they have to wait an excruciating 24 hours before they can report a person missing, this isn’t the case everywhere. In fact, the first 24 to 48 hours of a person’s disappearance are critical.

This woman was concerned about what happened to her husband.

Then this happened.

Husband leaves ring behind

In a series of more than 30 viral videos with a collective 25+ million views (and yes, we watched all of them), content creator Meg (@megs1379) shared the jaw-dropping situation she’s been living in for almost a week.

Fair warning, you’d never want this to happen to you.

“[I] just got home from work, and my husband’s gone,” Meg said.

But what stuck out to her the most isn’t that he left but what he left behind.

He left his wedding ring but took his electric toothbrush but not the charger, weed but not the grinder, and a few pairs of outfits and shoes (she revealed part of this in a follow-up video).

“No one knows where he is; he’s gone,” Meg said.

She filed a missing person’s report and asked her viewers to keep a lookout in case they saw him.

If he really did leave her, it couldn’t have come at a worse time since she just moved across the country to his hometown in Illinois with him, where she has no friends and family.

Why would he do this?

“Were there signs? Yeah,” Meg said.

The couple just started marriage counseling on Friday, and he left on Tuesday.

Meg added that he has a past of threatening to “do scary things to himself.” And while all signs point to him having gone off to be with someone else, she said she still wanted to make sure he’s OK.

Given that, she decided to stake out at his school to see if he’d show up for his final exams, she said. But she only planned to see if he’d be there and wasn’t going to go confront him if he did show up. (She also wanted to see who would drop him off.)

But she said he didn’t show.

Meg said she ended up calling a woman whom she suspected he was involved with, and she told Meg that he was with one of his female co-workers.

“I knew there was something going on there,” Meg said.

On top of that, the woman he’s with, Alexis, has a boyfriend of 11 years and doesn’t plan on leaving him to officially be with Meg’s husband, Meg continued. So it seems he left to be someone else’s side piece.

Someone called the corporate office where he works (it wasn’t Meg) and told them about the cheating going on on the clock, “So who knows if anybody will even have a job here soon.”

At some point, Meg said she found out that he’s actually cheating with two women (who both had kids), not just one.

In her most recent update, Meg shared that he and one of the women quit their jobs and ran away together.

(Side note: She said he abandoned his dog and left her with Meg.)

“He ghosted you. Move money, freeze cards, change locks, change passwords, file for divorce for spousal alienation,” a top comment read.

“She didn’t take your man, she took your problem. It’s time to live for YOU,” a person said.

“Sounds like a manic episode. He’ll regret every move & you’ll need to not let him come back,” another speculated.

“Giiiiirl, please please please make a doctor appointment and get a panel done because that’s 3 women that you know about…” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meg for comment via email and TikTok direct message.

