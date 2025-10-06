How to turn off the new “Find Similar” feature that pops up automatically when pausing on TikTok

TikTok just introduced a new feature, and some people already want it gone.



It’s called visual search tagging, and it’s TikTok’s way of using AI to scan videos, detect objects, and show users similar posts or products.

For now, not everyone has access to it. TikTok says it’s rolling the tool out to select creators first, which is why it may not have shown up on your app just yet.

What does it actually do?

Here’s how it works: When you pause on a video while scrolling the For You page, TikTok will automatically recognize items on screen, whether it’s a shirt, a product from the TikTok Shop, or just a trendy item, and then display relevant tags like “find similar.”

According to the in-app notice some users received, TikTok says this tool uses AI to help identify objects in content and suggest related trends, videos, or items for sale. If shoppable, the platform will also include a link to where you can purchase it. They also mention that users can disable the feature if they want.

Does it actually work?

As for how well it works, here are a few examples of what TikTok’s AI brings up. First, a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars that Charli XCX is holding—but not her special edition style.

A knock-off edition of Pokimane’s hat.

Jerseys from the wrong sports team from what iShowSpeed is shown wearing.

Glasses from a brand Billie Eilish has probably never heard of.

A lip liner that is most certainly not a part of the Selena Gomez Rare Beauty line.

A “showgirl” outfit for Taylor Swift by brands she’d never make a purchase from.

Not everyone’s on board

Some users aren’t happy about it. One creator, @dollability on TikTok, said it kept repeating find similar on their screen, which they found “very annoying.”

“I don’t know how they’re using AI to categorize our content,” they added. “You might wanna turn that feature off, or try to.”



A user under video wrote, “For anyone confused: the ‘Display Object Tags’ (in your settings) toggle in Playback is a test feature.”



They explained that “TikTok rolls things out in waves,” which means some users have it and some don’t.

Still, others welcomed the feature. “More opportunity! I absolutely love it!” one user commented. “TikTok is busy, always showing up!”

How to turn off ‘Find Similar’ on TikTok

If you’re one of the people who’d rather skip the automatic tagging, here’s how to turn it off:

Step 1: Tap the three dots (or lines) in the top right corner of your TikTok profile page.



Step 2: Go down to Settings and Privacy.

Step 3: Scroll until you see Playback.



Step 4: Tap Display Object Tags.



Step 5: Toggle it off.

That’s it. No more surprise tags popping up on your screen.

