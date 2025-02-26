‘I don’t trust blinds whatsoever’: Woman says you might be twisting your blinds the wrong way. Then she reveals why it’s a problem

Living on an upper level can feel lofty, but watch your windows! You might be closing them the wrong way.

Judy Martinez (@astheworldturns1 on TikTok) warns of the perils of leaving your blinds facing the wrong way in her latest viral video. Posted on Monday, the video has over 680,000 views.

Have you been closing your blinds incorrectly?

“Ladies, if you have blinds like I do,” Martinez motions to her blinds behind her, grabbing the control wand. “Make sure when you have your blinds, do not pull them down this way.” She twists the wand and blinds close by flipping down, flat side facing her. She emphasizes that this tip especially applies to residents on the first or second floor of a building.

Martinez runs a finger down the blinds and explains how the blind direction relates to women’s safety. “When you walk, they still could get to see you, they know that you’re there,” she states. “They know that you’re there. If you walk in nakey-nakey—that too.”

“So what you have to do is put your blinds—this has to be facing up,” Martinez gestures to the inner, long edge of the blinds. She demonstrates closing the blinds with the wand, and this time, the sides of the blinds that face her are curved slightly. She explains that this means people outside can’t see you anymore.

“So make sure your blinds are faced the right way so you don’t have weird people—peeping Toms—watching you,” she concludes.

“I don’t trust blinds whatsoever,” stated one of the top commenters. Many of their peers shared a similar sentiment.

“Curtains resolve the whole dilemma,” another commenter pointed out, ending the statement with a heart emoji.

“I wondered why they called them ‘BLINDS,’” admitted a user in the comments. “Cause either way it won’t fully stop people from seeing inside or outside that’s why you have to put ‘CURTAINS’ up over your blinds for full closure………”

You’re closing your blinds wrong… Again.

A few commenters challenged Martinez’s entire video directly, claiming to speak from experience.

“It’s actually the other way around lol,” stated one user. “I used to do it the way you showed until I left a friend inside & went outside, I could see everything.”

“This is wrong. Do the opposite,” agreed a separate commenter. “Most apts are higher than the curb so if your blinds face up, they can look up and see you. ALWAYS face ur blinds down. Always.”

Lastly, some people had different priorities entirely.

“I don’t care what they see, but I turn the blinds upwards to get less sun in my face in the morning,” a commenter asserted.

Wait, so which is it?

A quick Google search can tell you that blind directions have been a hot debate among homeowners for a while now. Blinds sales company Budget Blinds addressed the question in a 2019 article on their website.

“When the blinds are turned up, the rounded side faces outward,” the article explained. This is the position Martinez spoke against. “Blinds turned in this direction offer more privacy and light control since the convex side faces the window, blocking light or views from the outside,” the article explained. The downside, the article noted, is that blinds turned up can be ugly to look at from outside.

On the other hand, the blinds turned down, with the rounded side facing inward, is more aesthetically pleasing but also more open.

“In terms of practicality, it also allows more sunlight to stream in, as blinds turned in the down position have larger gaps,” the article stated. “For this same reason, they’re unable to provide as much privacy and room darkening as blinds turned up.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Martinez via TikTok direct message and comment.



