‘They told me that I needed special oil because I drive a Volkswagen’: Woman thinks she’s getting ripped off. So, how much should an oil change actually cost?

A Volkswagen driver was quoted a whopping $162 for an oil change because she needed “special oil.” Suspecting she was getting scammed, she turned to TikTok for help. So, how how much should an oil change actually cost?

In a video posted on July 11, TikToker Tism Pump (@tismpump) turned to TikTok to survey male viewers about how much they pay for an oil change. Her video sparked an unlikely debate about women who “chose the bear.”

In her video, she explains that she went in for an oil change but was quoted $162 for “special oil” because she drives a Volkswagen.

“Is that normal? Can someone tell me? I’m just a girl,” she asks in the clip.

Women are more likely to taken advantage of at the mechanic

Research by Northwestern University found that women are frequently charged more for auto repairs, which can make it hard for car owners like Tism to score a fair price for regular maintenance. Auto mechanics have even admitted to quoting women for unnecessary maintenance to drive sales on TikTok.

Viewers weigh in

Hence, Tism asking male viewers to gut-check what she was quoted.

“Hi! I also drive a VW :) it should be a bit cheaper than that,” one wrote. They said they pay $70 to $90 for theirs.

“I get full synthetic for my Jetta it lasts between 5k and 7k miles,” they added.

“Volkswagen’s tend to require mobile one synthetic oil which can run anywhere from a 110 to a $150 roughly,” another said.

Volkswagen’s, along with other European cars, do take ‘special oil’

According to Volkswagen’s website, synthetic oil—or, as the mechanic put it, “special oil”—should be used in their cars. This oil can, in fact, be pricier than standard oil.

However, not all commenters agreed.

“My boyfriend said it’s outrageous go to Walmart and get it done for 60 bucks,” a third added.

“As a service writer for a mechanic shop. Oil changes on the low end are like $50, but European cars can be over $100 easily,” a second noted.

Some commenters weren’t as helpful. Other men flooded her comments, telling her to “ask the bear,” in reference to the TikTok trend where women are asked if they would rather be stuck in the forest with a man or a bear.

Where ‘choose the bear’ comes from

Many women have taken to TikTok to say that they would choose the bear, citing men’s sexually motivated crimes against women. This discourse sparked an unlikely debate in the comments of Tism’s video.

“The bear should know we don’t,” one wrote.

Women in the comments clapped back.

“The BOYS are saying ask the bear, the MEN are giving answers,” one said.

“I guess those who say ask the bear are single and frustrated about it,” another wrote.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Tism addressed the debate, writing, “As women, none of us are surprised at this response when asking a simple question about cars. Men had the opportunity to provide a simple answer to a question and thousands of men responded saying; ask the bear. It honestly just outed them as men who have fragile egos.”

“Men saying ‘ask the bear’ is exactly why we would choose a bear in the first place,” she added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Volkswagen via email for further comment.

